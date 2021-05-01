Clean sweep! Heathwood Hall boys, girls win SCISA track championships

Heathwood Hall won the SCISA 3A boys and girls track and field championship on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Charleston. Heathwood Hall Athletics Photo

Heathwood Hall swept the SCISA 3A track and field championships on Saturday.

The Highlander girls won their third title in four years while the boys won a close boys meet.

Heathwood girls finished with 144 points with host Porter-Gaud finishing second at 116. The Highlander girls set five meet records in the win.

Freshman Madelyn Gomez won three events for Heathwood - the 800 (2:21), 1,600 (5:10) and 3,200 (11:22) while California signee Aly Conyers won the 200 (24.81) and 400 (56.60) Both Gomez and Conyers were on the first-place 4x400 relay team.

Janie Hicks won the high jump with a 5-00 and Gabby David the long jump with a 18-06. The Highlanders also won the 4x800 relay with a 10:07.

Hammond’s Bayli Aiken won the 100 (16.09), 100 hurdles (16:09) and 400 hurdles (1:08.44). Cardinal Newman’s Erin Allert Cardinal won the triple jump with a 34-11.

On the boys side, Heathwood finished with 125 points, finishing ahead of Porter-Gaud (121) and Ben Lippen (102).

Heathwood first-place finishers included Ronnie Porter in the shot put (44-0) and discus (122-0) and Myles Roberts (58.20) in the 400.

Ben Lippen’s Prescott Jefferson and John Davis each won three events. Jefferson, the South Carolina commit, won the 100 (10.95),200 (22.55) and 400 (50.43). Davis won the 800 (2:00.36), 1,600 (4:36.24) and 3,200 (10:02.90). Davis and Jefferson also were on the winning 4,x400 relay squad. The Falcons also won the 4x800 relay.

Hammond’s Omari Bennett won the 110 hurdles with a 15.91.

Complete meet results can be found on scrunners.com