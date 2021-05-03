Vote for The State’s Midlands high school Athlete of the Week (May 3)

Vote now for The State’s spring sports athlete of the week.

The State’s sports staff would like to recognize noticeable athletic performances for the spring season, and we are giving you a chance to vote for the Player of the Week. Listed below are some of the most outstanding outings for the week ending Saturday, May 1. A new list of nominees will be listed each Monday as we move toward the end of spring sports season.

The poll (see below) is open until 1 p.m. Thursday. Vote now, vote often.

MEET THIS WEEK’S FINALISTS

Zach Abdulrahman, Chapin boys soccer: The senior scored a goal 15 seconds into overtime to give the Eagles a 2-1 win over River Bluff. The win secured Chapin the top spot in Region 5-5A and a spot in the playoffs that begin this week.

John Davis, Ben Lippen track: Davis was a four-time gold medalist in the SCISA 3A track and field championship. He won the 800 (2:00.36), 1,600 (4:36.24) and 3,200 (10:02.90). He was also on the winning 4x400 relay squad.

Henry Gibson, A.C. Flora lacrosse: The senior attacker played a huge role in the Falcons’ march to the Class 4A championship. He scored seven goals and added an assist as A.C. Flora defeated Oceanside Collegiate 18-5 in the semifinals. He added two goals in the state final loss to Bishop England.

Madelyn Gomez, Heathwood Hall track: The freshman won three events in the SCISA 3A track and field championships on Saturday that helped the Highlanders win the state title for the third time in four years. She won the 800 (2:21), 1,600 (5:10), and 3,200 (11:22). She also won gold as a member of the first-place 4x400 relay team.

Jessica Senn, Lexington softball: Senn was a combined 4-for-7 with two home runs and nine runs driven in as the Wildcats defeated Dutch Fork and Chapin last week.

Megan Tarnawsky, Blythewood girls soccer: The freshman had four goals and an assist, including a hat trick against Lugoff-Elgin, as the Region 4-5A champions went 2-0 last week.

Ryan Toll, Lexington baseball: Toll went 5-for-7 for the week, including a pair of home runs against White Knoll on Monday. He also had four RBIs and scored five runs.

Tucker Toman, Hammond baseball: Toman did a little bit of everything to lead the Skyhawks to playoff wins. He allowed one hit with seven strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings in an opening round 13-0 win over Porter-Gaud. He also hit a grand slam to account for 4 RBIs. In the second-round win over Trinity Collegiate, he hit a home run with three walks.

Emily Vinson, Lugoff-Elgin softball: Vinson blasted two home runs and added 10 RBIs as the Demons swept past Irmo. She had a home run in each game. She was 6-for-7 in the two games with six runs scored.

Corbin Wright, Airport baseball: Wright was 5-of-8 with three home runs and 10 RBIs as the Eagles split a pair of games. In a 13-4 win over rival Brookland-Cayce, Wright went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double and seven RBIs. He later went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs in an 8-7 loss to Socastee.

HOW TO NOMINATE

Player of the week honors highlight high school athletes for their outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize athletes across several different sports. If you would like to suggest a nominee to be added to the weekly ballot through the end of the spring sports seasons, please send an email to Chris Dearing at dear82c@gmail.com. You can also direct message him on Twitter at @CDearing82. Include the athlete’s name, school, class and game statistics for the week. Coaches will need to verify information.