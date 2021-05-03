Dreher basketball coach making jump to new role with Blue Devils

Daryl Jarvis will become Dreher High’s new athletic director Submitted Photo

Dreher High School has filled its athletic director opening but now needs a new basketball coach.

Blue Devils boys basketball coach Daryl Jarvis has been named the school’s new athletic director. He replaces Jeff DiBattisto, who was named the Spring Valley athletic director last month.

Richland One rules prohibit an athletic director from also being a head coach. Jarvis coached the boys for just one season and went 4-4 in the COVID-19 shortened season, missing out on the playoffs.

Before coming to Dreher, Jarvis went 62-51 at C.A. Johnson from 2011-16 and led the Green Hornets to their first state title in 25 years in 2014. In Jarvis’ final year, C.A. Johnson went 13-10 and advanced to the Class A Upper State final before losing to Calhoun County.

Jarvis and CAJ parted ways and he was out of basketball for two seasons before taking the West Florence job. He was 35-17 overall at West Florence in two seasons, making it to the second round of the 5A playoffs each season.

A search for Jarvis replacement will begin immediately.. Dreher is in its first season of Region 4-4A with Irmo, AC Flora, Westwood, Lugoff-Elgin and Richland Northeast. The Blue Devils haven’t made the playoffs since 2016-17.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Midlands basketball coaching openings

Boys

School — Former Coach — New Coach

Dreher — Daryl Jarvis — TBA

Lower Richland — Caleb Gaither — TBA

Spring Valley — Perry Dozier — TBA

Girls

A.C. Flora — Coral Johnson — TBA

Gray Collegiate — David Golden — Ashley Bruner

Northside Christian — Lucas Hargrove — Kristen Dickerson Fortenberry