Midlands Roundup: Hammond, Cardinal Newman baseball to meet in championship series

Parker Hocutt hit a key grand slam and Cardinal Newman did most of its damage with two outs to defeat Hilton Head Prep, 11-6 in the SCISA 3A baseball lower bracket final on Wednesday.

The Cardinals will play Hammond in the best-of-three state championship series beginning 6 p.m. Monday at Hammond. The Skyhawks defeated Augusta Christian, 6-3, in upper bracket final.

The Cardinals are in their first championship series since 2018. CN had to deal with a two-week stoppage because of COVID-19 right before the playoffs but haven’t lost a game in the postseason.

Hocutt and Austin Laughlin each drove in four runs. Hocutt’s came on a grand slam in the fifth inning to put the Cards up 11-6. The homer came an inning after the Dolphins pulled within 7-6 on Reese Malon’s 3-run homer.

Matthew Haffner picked up the win in relief and also had two RBI.

In Hammond’s win, Brig Brannon was 2-for-3 with three RBI and Jack Weston was 1-for-3 with two RBI. Houston Reed picked up the win.

Cardinal Newman boys soccer advance to title game

Owen Trimmier scored two goals as Cardinal Newman defeated Hammond, 4-0, SCISA Class 3A semifinals.

Cardinal Newman will host Porter-Gaud, 2-0 winners over Ben Lippen in the championship on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Garen Presnal and Matthew Harrison each added goals. Cardinal Newman is looking for its third tile since 2017. The Cards won it all in 2017, 2019 and were runner-up in 2018.

High School Baseball

Regular season

Blythewood 9, Rock Hill 4

WP: Kevin Steelman Hitters: B: Alex Nevils 3-4 2 RBI; Stephen Splitter 1-3 3 RBI; Justin Flemming 2-3 RBI; Zac Cowan 2-4 RBI

Gray Collegiate 11, Newberry 1 (6)

WP: Dominick McIntosh LP: Wilber. Hitters: GC: Savion Smith 2-3 3 RBI; Callen Begley 2-3 RBI

AC Flora 4, North Augusta 3

Hitters: ACF: Phillips Daniels 1-3 2 RBI; Carew Bates 2-2 2 RBI

White Knoll 5, Chapin 2

WP: Dylan Johnson LP: Andrew Baur S: Bryce Metts. Hitters: WK: Caleb Shealy 2-4, Hayden Cushman 2-3; Dylan Johnson 2-4 2 RBI; Trey Gallegos 1-3 RBI

Dreher 14, Sumter 4 (6)

WP: Blaine Redmond. Hitters: D: Shane Keup 3-5; Blaine Redmond 1-4 2 RBI; Sheldon Coffman 2-2 RBI; Adam Adler 2-2 RBI; Caleb Gipson 2-4 4 RBI; Matt Moore 1-3 2 RBI

Brookland-Cayce 7, Lugoff-Elgin 3

WP: Brycen Johnson LP: Goff. Hitters: BC: Parker Mergo 1-3 2 RBI; Tanner Staton 2-5 RBI. LE: Catoe 2-3 HR, 2 RBI; Evans 1-4 HR, RBI

Camden 6, Manning 5

WP: Lane Sexton SV: Kai Jackson Hitters: C: Kai Jackson 2-3 2 RBI; Connor McLeod 1-2 2 RBI

Northwestern 8, Spring Valley 7

Hitters: N: Will Dorrell 2-4 3 RBI; Michael Gibson 2-4 RBI. SV: Wynn Ravan 1-3 RBI; Conner Beck 1-3 RBI

SCISA Class 3A Playoffs

WP: Matthew Hafner. LP: Reese Malon. Hitters: CN: Parker Hocutt 2-4, HR, 4 RBI Harry Weaver 2-4;; Hafner 1-3, 2 RBI; Austin Laughlin 1-2 4 RBI. HHP: Malon 1-4, HR, 3 RBI; Payce Gartner 2-3, RBI

Hammond 6, Augusta Christian 3

WP: Houston Reed Hitters;

SCISA Class 2A Playoffs

Northside Christian 9, Dillon Christian 8

WP; David Lee Clamp LP: Colby Thorndyke Hitters: NC: Charlie Compton 4-4 HR, 2 RBI; Robert McMillan 2-4 2 RBI; Dylan Judy 1-2 RBI; Zack Provenzano 2-2

SCISA Class A Playoffs

Dorchester Academy 9, Richard Winn 3

WP: Brody Marchant LP: Landon Caulder. Hitters: RW: Lawson Wade 2-2 2 RBI. DA: Manning Thomsen 2-3 3 RBI

Softball

Gilbert 10, Swansea 0 (5 innings)

WP: Amaya Kearse (No hitter, 9 K’s) Hitters: Leah Kearse 4-4 3 RBI;; Abbie Marlowe 3-4, 2 RBI; Aubrey Stalvey 2-3

Irmo 11, Airport 10

WP: Emasue Kay LP: Hitters: I: Emily Johnson 4-5 HR, 5 RBI; Sophia Caley 4-4 RBI; Meahure Lewis 1-3 2 RBI; Grace Huffman 2-4 2 RBI

Brookland-Cayce 24, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 8

WP: Cameryn Moody Hitters: BC: Aubri Dunigan 4-6 6 RBI; Cameryn Moody 2-4 3 RBI; Emily Kelly 1-2 2 RBI

Blythewood 14, Spring Valley 10

WP: Lauren Hardy LP: Kiarra Thomas Hitters: B: Anna Fridriksson 2-4 3 RBI; Josie Smythe 3-5 2 RBI; Maya Van Zyl 2-3 4 RBI; Hannah Black 1-2 RBI. SV: Kiarra Thomas 1-2 2 RBI

River Bluff 13, South Aiken 1

WP: Kendall Shealy Hitters: RB: Gianna Moran 3-5 3 RBI; Anderson 3-3 2 RBI; Kallie Earlington 3-3 RBI; Anna Whitmer 2-4 2 RBI

Soccer

SCHSL Playoffs

Boys

Class 5A

Lexington 2, Ashley Ridge 0

Class 4A

AC Flora 7, Walhalla 1

Class 3A

Wren 2, Mid-Carolina 0

Swansea 4, Lake City 1

Class 2A

Gray Collegiate 4, Buford 0

Goals: Guillermo Cely 2, Charlie Bozard; Carlos Vasquez

Girls

Class 5A

JL Mann 3, Spring Valley 1

Class 4A

AC Flora 1, Easley 0

Class 3A

West Oak 2, Mid-Carolina 1

Class 2A

Greer MC 4, Gray Collegiate 0

SCISA Playoffs

Boys

Class 3A

Goals: Garen Presnal; Matthew Harrison; Owen Trimmier 2

Porter-Gaud 2, Ben Lippen 0

Boys Tennis

Class 5A Playoffs

River Bluff 6, West Ashley 0

TL Hanna 6, Spring Valley 0

Class 4A Playoffs

AC Flora 6, Easley 0

Class 3A Playoffs

Camden 6, Gilbert 0