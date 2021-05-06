High School Sports
Midlands Roundup: Hammond, Cardinal Newman baseball to meet in championship series
Parker Hocutt hit a key grand slam and Cardinal Newman did most of its damage with two outs to defeat Hilton Head Prep, 11-6 in the SCISA 3A baseball lower bracket final on Wednesday.
The Cardinals will play Hammond in the best-of-three state championship series beginning 6 p.m. Monday at Hammond. The Skyhawks defeated Augusta Christian, 6-3, in upper bracket final.
The Cardinals are in their first championship series since 2018. CN had to deal with a two-week stoppage because of COVID-19 right before the playoffs but haven’t lost a game in the postseason.
Hocutt and Austin Laughlin each drove in four runs. Hocutt’s came on a grand slam in the fifth inning to put the Cards up 11-6. The homer came an inning after the Dolphins pulled within 7-6 on Reese Malon’s 3-run homer.
Matthew Haffner picked up the win in relief and also had two RBI.
In Hammond’s win, Brig Brannon was 2-for-3 with three RBI and Jack Weston was 1-for-3 with two RBI. Houston Reed picked up the win.
Cardinal Newman boys soccer advance to title game
Owen Trimmier scored two goals as Cardinal Newman defeated Hammond, 4-0, SCISA Class 3A semifinals.
Cardinal Newman will host Porter-Gaud, 2-0 winners over Ben Lippen in the championship on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
Garen Presnal and Matthew Harrison each added goals. Cardinal Newman is looking for its third tile since 2017. The Cards won it all in 2017, 2019 and were runner-up in 2018.
High School Baseball
Regular season
Blythewood 9, Rock Hill 4
WP: Kevin Steelman Hitters: B: Alex Nevils 3-4 2 RBI; Stephen Splitter 1-3 3 RBI; Justin Flemming 2-3 RBI; Zac Cowan 2-4 RBI
Gray Collegiate 11, Newberry 1 (6)
WP: Dominick McIntosh LP: Wilber. Hitters: GC: Savion Smith 2-3 3 RBI; Callen Begley 2-3 RBI
AC Flora 4, North Augusta 3
Hitters: ACF: Phillips Daniels 1-3 2 RBI; Carew Bates 2-2 2 RBI
White Knoll 5, Chapin 2
WP: Dylan Johnson LP: Andrew Baur S: Bryce Metts. Hitters: WK: Caleb Shealy 2-4, Hayden Cushman 2-3; Dylan Johnson 2-4 2 RBI; Trey Gallegos 1-3 RBI
Dreher 14, Sumter 4 (6)
WP: Blaine Redmond. Hitters: D: Shane Keup 3-5; Blaine Redmond 1-4 2 RBI; Sheldon Coffman 2-2 RBI; Adam Adler 2-2 RBI; Caleb Gipson 2-4 4 RBI; Matt Moore 1-3 2 RBI
Brookland-Cayce 7, Lugoff-Elgin 3
WP: Brycen Johnson LP: Goff. Hitters: BC: Parker Mergo 1-3 2 RBI; Tanner Staton 2-5 RBI. LE: Catoe 2-3 HR, 2 RBI; Evans 1-4 HR, RBI
Camden 6, Manning 5
WP: Lane Sexton SV: Kai Jackson Hitters: C: Kai Jackson 2-3 2 RBI; Connor McLeod 1-2 2 RBI
Northwestern 8, Spring Valley 7
Hitters: N: Will Dorrell 2-4 3 RBI; Michael Gibson 2-4 RBI. SV: Wynn Ravan 1-3 RBI; Conner Beck 1-3 RBI
SCISA Class 3A Playoffs
Cardinal Newman 11, Hilton Head Prep 6
WP: Matthew Hafner. LP: Reese Malon. Hitters: CN: Parker Hocutt 2-4, HR, 4 RBI Harry Weaver 2-4;; Hafner 1-3, 2 RBI; Austin Laughlin 1-2 4 RBI. HHP: Malon 1-4, HR, 3 RBI; Payce Gartner 2-3, RBI
Hammond 6, Augusta Christian 3
WP: Houston Reed Hitters;
SCISA Class 2A Playoffs
Northside Christian 9, Dillon Christian 8
WP; David Lee Clamp LP: Colby Thorndyke Hitters: NC: Charlie Compton 4-4 HR, 2 RBI; Robert McMillan 2-4 2 RBI; Dylan Judy 1-2 RBI; Zack Provenzano 2-2
SCISA Class A Playoffs
Dorchester Academy 9, Richard Winn 3
WP: Brody Marchant LP: Landon Caulder. Hitters: RW: Lawson Wade 2-2 2 RBI. DA: Manning Thomsen 2-3 3 RBI
Softball
Gilbert 10, Swansea 0 (5 innings)
WP: Amaya Kearse (No hitter, 9 K’s) Hitters: Leah Kearse 4-4 3 RBI;; Abbie Marlowe 3-4, 2 RBI; Aubrey Stalvey 2-3
Irmo 11, Airport 10
WP: Emasue Kay LP: Hitters: I: Emily Johnson 4-5 HR, 5 RBI; Sophia Caley 4-4 RBI; Meahure Lewis 1-3 2 RBI; Grace Huffman 2-4 2 RBI
Brookland-Cayce 24, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 8
WP: Cameryn Moody Hitters: BC: Aubri Dunigan 4-6 6 RBI; Cameryn Moody 2-4 3 RBI; Emily Kelly 1-2 2 RBI
Blythewood 14, Spring Valley 10
WP: Lauren Hardy LP: Kiarra Thomas Hitters: B: Anna Fridriksson 2-4 3 RBI; Josie Smythe 3-5 2 RBI; Maya Van Zyl 2-3 4 RBI; Hannah Black 1-2 RBI. SV: Kiarra Thomas 1-2 2 RBI
River Bluff 13, South Aiken 1
WP: Kendall Shealy Hitters: RB: Gianna Moran 3-5 3 RBI; Anderson 3-3 2 RBI; Kallie Earlington 3-3 RBI; Anna Whitmer 2-4 2 RBI
Soccer
SCHSL Playoffs
Boys
Class 5A
Lexington 2, Ashley Ridge 0
Class 4A
AC Flora 7, Walhalla 1
Class 3A
Wren 2, Mid-Carolina 0
Swansea 4, Lake City 1
Class 2A
Gray Collegiate 4, Buford 0
Goals: Guillermo Cely 2, Charlie Bozard; Carlos Vasquez
Girls
Class 5A
JL Mann 3, Spring Valley 1
Class 4A
AC Flora 1, Easley 0
Class 3A
West Oak 2, Mid-Carolina 1
Class 2A
Greer MC 4, Gray Collegiate 0
SCISA Playoffs
Boys
Class 3A
Cardinal Newman 4, Hammond 0
Goals: Garen Presnal; Matthew Harrison; Owen Trimmier 2
Porter-Gaud 2, Ben Lippen 0
Boys Tennis
Class 5A Playoffs
River Bluff 6, West Ashley 0
TL Hanna 6, Spring Valley 0
Class 4A Playoffs
AC Flora 6, Easley 0
Class 3A Playoffs
Camden 6, Gilbert 0
