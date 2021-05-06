Dutch Fork baseball wins region championship. Hammond girls soccer to play for state title

In a playoff-type atmosphere, Dutch Fork baseball got ready for the postseason in a big way.

Clemson signee Will Taylor hit two homers and the Silver Foxes scored four runs in the sixth inning to defeat Lexington, 10-6, on Thursday to win the Region 5-5A championship.

Dutch Fork will host Ashley Ridge in a first-round playoff game May 15 while Lexington opens the playoffs at Summerville.

It was the third meeting of year between the two teams, who split the previous two meetings last month. Lexington jumped out to a 5-2 lead in the second inning on a pair of Ryan Toll homers.

Playing in front of more than 20 Major League baseball scouts and personnel, Taylor, a likely-high round draft pick, answered for Dutch Fork in the third with a solo homer and then put the Silver Foxes 6-5 with a three-run opposite field homer.

After Lexington tied it in the bottom of the fourth, Dutch Fork scored four in the sixth with two coming on Blake Martin’s two-run single.

Jay Metts pitched six innings to pick up the win and Taylor pitched the final inning. Hayden Friend added three hits for Dutch Fork.

WP: Jay Metts LP: Marcum Hitters: DF: Will Taylor 2-3 2 HR, 4 RBI; Cooper French 2-3 RBI; Blake Martin 1-3 2 RBI; Hayden Friend 3-4 RBI. L: Wells Sykes 2-3 RBI; Ryan Toll 2-4 2 HR, 4 RBI; Nathan Hall 2-3;

Lexington decides to pitch to @willtaylor_10 and first pitch opposite field 3 run HR. His 2nd of game. @ForkBaseball up 6-5 Top 4 pic.twitter.com/o1iAC6S1KN — Lou Bezjak (@LouatTheState) May 6, 2021

Hammond girls to play for first soccer title

Hammond scored three second-half goals to defeat Hilton Head Prep, 3-0, in the SCISA 3A girls soccer semifinals.

The Skyhawks will play Pinewood Prep for the state championship on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Cardinal Newman. It is Hammond’s first state championship appearance.

Anna Katherine Adams, Claire Lewis and Heriot Sadler each had goals for the Skyhawks.

High School Baseball

Chapin 8, River Bluff 4

WP: Matthew Becker (13 Ks). LP: Jack Benedict. Hitters: C: Sam Greer 4-6 HR, 3 RBI; Anson Merrick 3-4; Gray Wells 3-5 RBI. RB: Weston Lever 2-4 HR, RBI; Walker Mitchell 2-4; Ethan Plyler 2-4

Gray Collegiate 11, Newberry 0

WP: Peyton Starkey Hitters: GC: Turner Thackston 2-2; Savion Smith 2-4 RBI; Raymond Jones 3-4 RBI; Luke Mays 2-2 RBI

Brookland-Cayce 15, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0 (4)

WP: Hayden Thomas (10 Ks). Hitters: BC: Tanner Staton 2-3 3 RBI; Hayden Thomas 2-3 RBI; Micah Shivers 2-3 3 RBI;

SCISA 2A Playoffs

Williamsburg Academy 15, Northside Christian 6

Girls Soccer

SCHSL

Class 5A Playoffs

Nation Ford 4, Blythewood 0

Wando 2, River Bluff 1

Carolina Forest 2, White Knoll 1

Class 4A Playoffs

Catawba Ridge 3, AC Flora 0

Class 3A Playoffs

Waccamaw 4, Gilbert 1

Oceanside Collegiate 6, Camden 1

SCISA 3A Playoffs

Hammond 3, Hilton Head Prep 0

Goals: Anna Katherine Adams, Claire Lewis,Heriot Sadler

Pinewood Prep 4, Cardinal Newman 2

CN goals: McGovern; Lila Kaminski

Boys Tennis

Class 5A Playoffs

Wando 5, Eastside 1

Class 4A

AC Flora 6, Eastside 0

Class 3A Playoffs

Oceanside Collegiate 6, Camden 0