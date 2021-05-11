Lexington, AC Flora win golf qualifiers. Gray Collegiate soccer falls in semifinals

Christ Church scored the game’s only goal in the first half to defeat Gray Collegiate, 1-0, on Monday in the Class 2A boys soccer semifinals.

Christ Church will play Andrew Jackson in the state championship on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Irmo High School.

The War Eagles finish the season at 17-6-1.

Lexington, Flora golf win qualifiers

Lexington boys and AC Flora boys golf teams won state qualifying tournaments on Monday.

Lexington won the Class 5A Lower State championship in Conway by shooting a 302 to win by eight shots over Chapin. River Bluff was sixth with 316.

West Ashley’s Ryan Bozard shot a 71 to earn medalist honors. Chapin’s Jay Locker. Lexington’s Liam Stillwell and River Bluff’s Ashton Eubanks all shot a 74 and were among five golfers, who tied for second.

In Class 4A Upper State at Fort Mill Golf Club, AC Flora shot a 291 to win by 10 shots over Greenville. ACF’s Luke Sullivan shot a 65 to win medalist honors.

The top eight teams in each tournament qualify for the state tournaments which begin next Monday at various sites. The Class 5A tournament will be at Ponderosa and 4A will be at Dolphin Head Golf Club at Hilton Head Island.

Boys Golf

Top 8 Teams qualify for state

Class 5A Lower State

Lexington 302; Chapin 310; Wando 312; West Ashley 312; St. James 313; River Bluff 316; Summerville 317; Conway 319; Carolina Forest 341; Stratford 341; Ashley Ridge 342; Socastee 346; Dutch Fork 380; Berkeley 387; Cane Bay 394

Class 5A Upper State

Boiling Springs 297; Spartanburg 302; Blythewood 307; Dorman 308; Mauldin 308; Hillcrest 314; Fort Mill 314; TL Hanna 316; Nation Ford 318; JL Mann 325; Gaffney 327; Riverside 329; Spring Valley 334; Byrnes 337; Northwestern 351; Rock Hill 394

Class 4A Upper State

AC Flora 291; Greenville 301; Catawba Ridge 320; Lancaster 323; Easley 326; Greenwood 327; Eastside 338; South Pointe 339; Travelers Rest 341; Walhalla 348

Class 4A Lower State

South Aiken 303; North Augusta 304; Beaufort 312; Hilton Head 317; Aiken 340; Hartsville 341; Myrtle Beach 351; James Island 355

Class 3A Lower State

Bishop England 288; Oceanside 295; Fox Creek 295; Camden 309; Waccamaw 318; Strom Thurmond 336; Academic Magnet 353; Aynor 355; Hanahan 375; Swansea 408; Gilbert 415; Marlboro County 502

High School Baseball

AC Flora 2, Blythewood 1 (Game 1)

WP: Grant Loggins LP: Kevin Steelman Hitters: Phillips Daniels 2-3 RBI; Tillman Geddings 1-2 RBI. B: Justin Flemming 1-1 RBI

Blythewood 8, AC Flora 3 (Game 2)

WP: Jacob Hardy LP: Teas SV: Zac Cowan. Hitters: B: Ty Dooley 2-4 3 RBI; Zac Cowan 2-4; Caleb McCants 1-2 2 RBI. ACF: Max Childress 1-4 HR, 2 RBI

Dutch Fork 4, Hillcrest 1

WP: Ellis Hunter SV: George Schodowski. Hitters: DF: Jay Metts 1-4 2 RBI; Evan Stone 2-4; Collin Shealy 1-3 RBI

Chapin 3, Lexington 0

WP: Anson Merrick LP: Gage Goodwin. SV: Andrew Baur. Hitters: C: Logan Schillat 2-3; Gray Wells 2-3 ; Gavin McMillon 2-3. : Nathan Hall 3-3

Gray Collegiate 15, Midland Valley 1

WP: Dominick McIntosh WP: Ethan Hutto Hitters: GC: Savion Smith 2-3 RBI; Turner Thackston 3-4; Brent Stukes 1-4 2 RBI; Peyton Starkey 3-4 3 RBI; Warren Wasden 1-2 3 RBI; Luke Mays 1-1 HR, 3 RBI

Airport 10, Spring Valley 2

WP: Blake Morrison LP: Powell. Hitters: A: Blake Palyok 4-5; John Allen Forrester 1-4 2 RBI; Bruno Stone 3-4 2 RBI; Layne Turner 3-4 RBI; Tyler Dasher 1-2 2 RBI; Bryce Rucker 2-4 RBI. SV: Brandon Gibbs 2-2 RBI

River Bluff 6, White Knoll 0

WP: Ethan Lebron LP: Bryce Metts Hitters: RB: Weston Lever 2-3 HR, 3 RBI; Parker Watson 1-1 2 RBI. WK: Reign Lybrand 2-3; Andon Dodds 2-3

Brookland-Cayce 7, Laurens 1

WP: Skylar King SV: Aubrey Richardson. Hitters: BC: Tanner Staton 2-4 RBI; Aubrey Richardson 1-3 RBI

Abbeville 10, Saluda 0

Softball

Gilbert 7, Fox Creek 0

WP: Amaya Kearse. Hitters: G: Ayden Leaphart 3-4, 2 HR, 4 RBI;; Amaya Kearse 2-4 RBI; Taylor Branham 2-4, 2B; Abbie Marlowe 2-4, RBI ; Aubrey Stalvey 2-4

Lugoff-Elgin 11, Chapin 3

WP: Emma Spradley LP: Leah Cabe Hitters: LE: Staples 2-4; Emma Spradley 3-4 2 RBI; Hailey Mock 2-4 2 RBI; Christofaro 2-3; Williams 1-3 2 RBI; Branham 2-3 HR, 4 RBI

Marlboro County 13, Camden 8

WP: Mackenzie Kubas LP: Madison Stokes Hitters: Williams 2-5 2 RBI; Oxendine 2-4 2 RBI. C: Joy Back 3-3 3 RBI; Madison Stokes 3-4; Haydin Williams 2-4 RBI

Ridge View 5, Northwestern 3

Irmo 6, Dutch Fork 4

WP: Emmasue Kay LP: Peppers Hitters: I: Sophia Caley 3-4 HR, 3 RBI; Mekayla Davis 3-4 2 RBI; Emmasue Kay 2-3