SC high school softball playoffs begin this weekend. Here are the matchups

A look at matchups for South Carolina High School League softball playoffs which begin Friday and Saturday. The winners of the district round will meet in a best-of-three upper/lower state championships on May 24. The state championships begin June 1.

Games are Saturday unless noted.

Class 5A

District 1

Spring Valley at Hillcrest, 6:30 p.m. (Friday)

Dorman at Fort Mill, 7 p.m. (Friday)

District 2

Clover at Byrnes, 6:00 p.m. (Friday)

Mauldin at Blythewood, 7 p.m. (Friday)

District 3

Summerville at Lexington, 1 p.m.

Socastee at Berkeley

District 4

Stratford at St. James

White Knoll at Ashley Ridge

Class 4A

District 1

AC Flora at Travelers Rest

Catawba Ridge at Greer

District 2

Greenwood at Indian Land

Easley at Lugoff-Elgin, 6:30 p.m.

District 3

At large at Colleton County

Region 6 No. 2 at Midland Valley

District 4

At large at Darlington

May River at North Augusta

Class 3A

District 1

West-Oak at Mid-Carolina

Union County at Palmetto

District 2

Blue Ridge at Broome

Chester at Seneca

District 3

Aynor at Hanahan

Swansea at Marlboro County, 5 p.m.

District 4

Lakewood at Gilbert, 6 p.m.

Oceanside Collegiate at Dillon

Class 2A

District 1

At-large at Crescent

Region 3 No. 2 at Chesnee

District 2

Landrum at Gray Collegiate

Ninety Six at Legion Collegiate

District 3

Marion at Buford

Woodland at Pelion

District 4

Barnwell at Timberland

Andrew Jackson at Latta

Class A

District 1

Lewisville at Dixie

Ware Shoals at Wagener-Salley

District 2

Whitmire at McBee

High Point at Ridge-Spring Monetta

District 3

Lowcountry Leadership at East Clarendon’

Branchville at Lake View, 6 p.m. (Friday)

District 4

Carvers Bay at Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Johnsonville at Palmetto Scholars

