SC high school softball playoffs begin this weekend. Here are the matchups
A look at matchups for South Carolina High School League softball playoffs which begin Friday and Saturday. The winners of the district round will meet in a best-of-three upper/lower state championships on May 24. The state championships begin June 1.
Games are Saturday unless noted.
Class 5A
District 1
Spring Valley at Hillcrest, 6:30 p.m. (Friday)
Dorman at Fort Mill, 7 p.m. (Friday)
District 2
Clover at Byrnes, 6:00 p.m. (Friday)
Mauldin at Blythewood, 7 p.m. (Friday)
District 3
Summerville at Lexington, 1 p.m.
Socastee at Berkeley
District 4
Stratford at St. James
White Knoll at Ashley Ridge
Class 4A
District 1
AC Flora at Travelers Rest
Catawba Ridge at Greer
District 2
Greenwood at Indian Land
Easley at Lugoff-Elgin, 6:30 p.m.
District 3
At large at Colleton County
Region 6 No. 2 at Midland Valley
District 4
At large at Darlington
May River at North Augusta
Class 3A
District 1
West-Oak at Mid-Carolina
Union County at Palmetto
District 2
Blue Ridge at Broome
Chester at Seneca
District 3
Aynor at Hanahan
Swansea at Marlboro County, 5 p.m.
District 4
Lakewood at Gilbert, 6 p.m.
Oceanside Collegiate at Dillon
Class 2A
District 1
At-large at Crescent
Region 3 No. 2 at Chesnee
District 2
Landrum at Gray Collegiate
Ninety Six at Legion Collegiate
District 3
Marion at Buford
Woodland at Pelion
District 4
Barnwell at Timberland
Andrew Jackson at Latta
Class A
District 1
Lewisville at Dixie
Ware Shoals at Wagener-Salley
District 2
Whitmire at McBee
High Point at Ridge-Spring Monetta
District 3
Lowcountry Leadership at East Clarendon’
Branchville at Lake View, 6 p.m. (Friday)
District 4
Carvers Bay at Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Johnsonville at Palmetto Scholars
