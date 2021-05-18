Champs again! AC Flora wins first boys golf state championship since 2017

The A.C. Flora boys golf team won the Class 4A championship on Tuesday at the Dolphin Head Golf Club on Hilton Head Island A.C. Flora Athletics Photo

A.C. Flora is adding another championship to the school’s trophy case.

The Falcons won the Class 4A boys golf state championship on Tuesday at the Dolphin Head Golf Club in Hilton Head. A.C. Flora shot a two-day total of 603 to win by 14 shots over North Augusta.

It’s the Falcons’ 15th state championship in boys golf and first since 2017. A.C. Flora won eight titles in a row from 2010-17.

Flora’s 15 titles are second most in state history behind Christ Christ’s 18.

The championship is the second in a four-day span for the Falcons’ athletics department. A.C. Flora won the boys tennis championship on Saturday. Flora also has won titles in football and competitive cheerleading this school year.

Adam Hunt and Luke Sullivan earned all-state honors for A.C. Flora. Hunt shot a 6-over 150 to tie for sixth and Sullivan was one shot back at 151. Butch Harrison finished with a 153.

Indian Land’s Mason Kucia won the individual championship after firing a 3-under 141 to win by four shots over Beaufort’s Jerry Bruns.

In the Class 5A tournament in Florence, Boiling Springs won its fifth state championship since 2014 by 15 shots over Fort Mill. Boiling Springs’ Zach Phillips was medalist after his brother Trent was medalist in 2017.

Lexington finished fourth and Chapin was sixth. Lexington’s Mavrick Mullinax and Blythewood eighth grader Grant Paolucci earned all-state honors.

Class 5A Golf

Team Scores: Boiling Springs 583; Fort Mill 598; Dorman 600; Spartanburg 610; Lexington 610; Wando 616; Chapin 616; West Ashley 618; Hillcrest 618; Conway 619; T.L. Hanna 624; Mauldin 625; St. James 625; Blythewood 628; River Bluff 633; Summerville 643.

All-State: Zach Phillips, Boiling Springs 140; Jackson Scaletta, TLH, 141; Major Lenning. Mauldin 142; Nathan Franks, Dorman 142; Bryce Wittmer, Fort Mill 143; Barrett Josey, Byrnes, 143; Andrew Gregory, Boiling Springs, 146; Davis Hill, Boiling Springs, 146; Mavrick Mullinax, Lexington, 147; Jonathan Cowell, St. James, 147; Drew Harrill, Spartanburg, 147; Grant Paolucci, Blythewood, 147

Class 4A Golf

Team scores: A.C. Flora 603; North Augusta 617; Beaufort 618; Greenville 625; South Aiken 646; Eastside 652; Hilton Head 662; Catawba Ridge 683; Easley 684; Greenwood 684; Aiken 694; James Island 695; Pickens 335; Hartsville 700; Myrtle Beach 720; Lancaster 765

All-State: Mason Kucia, Indian Land 141; Jerry Bruns, Beaufort 145; Matthew Baxley, North Augusta 147; Hugh Faulkner, Greenville 148; Adam Hunt, A.C. Flora, 150; Brandon Tigert, North Augusta 151; Luke Sullivan, A.C. Flora 151; Simon McAllister, Beaufort, 152; Mason Tucker, Lancaster, 152.

This is a developing story and will be updated.