Lexington, L-E, M-C, Pelion win elimination games. JL Mann beats off No. 1 Blythewood

Lugoff-Elgin, Lexington, Mid-Carolina and Pelion all extended their seasons Wednesday by winning elimination games in SC High School League baseball and softball playoffs.

Four of the five teams won one-run games with Lexington softball and Mid-Carolina baseball, winning on walk-offs, to advance to Friday’s district championship games.

Lexington softball defeated Summerville, 6-5, on Jessica Senn’s walk-off hit to stay alive in the 5A playoffs.

Mid-Carolina baseball used an Al Farmer three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to defeat Daniel, 8-7, in the 3A playoffs. The Rebels trailed 7-0 at one point Wednesday night. It was second straight game M-C won on a walk-off homer.

Lugoff-Elgin teams both beat Easley, with baseball winning 6-5 and softball, 3-2 to move on in the 4A playoffs. Pelion softball shut out Marion 3-0 on a 13-strikeout performance from Lakyn Phillips.

Airport baseball advanced to the district championship in the 4A playoffs after Hartsville had to forfeit its game Wednesday because of a positive COVID-19 test.

Blythewood baseball, the top-ranked team in Class 5A, saw its season end with a 5-4 loss to JL Mann. The Patriots scored twice in the top of the seventh to beat the Bengals, 5-4. Blythewood trailed 3-0 after the first inning but took a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth.

High School Baseball Playoffs

Class 5A

JL Mann 5, Blythewood 4

WP: Owen Malloy LP: Davis Wright. Hitters: JLM: Braden Buffington 1-3 2 RBI; Ed Santini 2-4 RBI. B: Alex Nevils 1-3; Ty Dooley 1-2

Class 4A

Lugoff-Elgin 6, Easley 5

WP: LP: Hitters: LE: Ward 2-3 HR, 3 RBI; Catoe 1-3 HR, RBI; Evans 1-4 RBI. E: Ben Freeman 2-4 HR, 3 RBI; Kasten Harvey 2-4, HR, 2 RBI.

Class 3A

Mid-Carolina 8, Daniel 7

WP: Cole Bouknight LP: Landon Harbin Hitters: D: Brody Conn 1-3 3 RBI; Brock Jacobs 2-4 2 RBI; Jacob Hendricks 1-3 HR, RBI; Ben Gilliam 3-3. MC: Michael Lindler 1-3 RBI; Colby Doolittle 2-3 RBI; Will Murray 2-4 2 RBI; Al Farmer 1-3 HR, 3 RBI

High School Softball

Class 5A

Lexington 6, Summerville 5

WP: Riley Ford Hitters: L: Ashley Causey 2-4; Peri Rouillard 1-3 2 RBI; Peyton Baker 1-3, RBI; Jessica Senn 1-4 RBI; Sarah Gordon 1-3

St. James 5, White Knoll 4

WP: Spiva LP: Marlena Perez Hitters: WK: Ashlee Burkett 3-4 3 RBI. SJ: Kraus 1-3 HR, RBI; Spiva 1-3 RBI

Class 4A

Lugoff-Elgin 3, Easley 2

WP: Emma Spradley LP: Maddie Haynes Hitters: E: Mary Catherine Scott 1-3 HR, RBI. LE: Staples 2-4; Vinson 1-4 RBI; Williams 3-3

Class 3A

Union County 2, Mid-Carolina 1 (9)

WP: Kam Akins LP: Hughes. Hitters: UC: Janiya Glenn 2-4; Carley Sumner 1-4 RBI. MC: Hughes 1-4 RBI; Wicker 2-4; J. Wicker 2-4

Aynor 10, Swansea 2

Class 2A

Pelion 3, Marion 0

WP: Lakyn Phillips LP: Hailie Lebiedz Hitters: P: Katie Henri 1-3

Legion Collegiate 7, Gray Collegiate 2

Midlands Playoff Schedule

Baseball

Class 5A

Berkeley at Dutch Fork, 5 p.m.

Class 4A

York at A.C. Flora, 5 p.m.

Lugoff-Elgin at Laurens

Airport at James Island, 5 p.m.

Class 3A

Aynor at Gilbert, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Abbeville/Legion Collegiate winner at Gray Collegiate (Saturday), 8 p.m.

Softball

Class 5A

Lexington at Berkeley

Class 4A

Lugoff-Elgin at Indian Land

Class 3A

Dillon at Gilbert

Class 2A

Pelion at Buford