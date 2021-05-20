High School Sports
Lexington, L-E, M-C, Pelion win elimination games. JL Mann beats off No. 1 Blythewood
Lugoff-Elgin, Lexington, Mid-Carolina and Pelion all extended their seasons Wednesday by winning elimination games in SC High School League baseball and softball playoffs.
Four of the five teams won one-run games with Lexington softball and Mid-Carolina baseball, winning on walk-offs, to advance to Friday’s district championship games.
Lexington softball defeated Summerville, 6-5, on Jessica Senn’s walk-off hit to stay alive in the 5A playoffs.
Mid-Carolina baseball used an Al Farmer three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to defeat Daniel, 8-7, in the 3A playoffs. The Rebels trailed 7-0 at one point Wednesday night. It was second straight game M-C won on a walk-off homer.
Lugoff-Elgin teams both beat Easley, with baseball winning 6-5 and softball, 3-2 to move on in the 4A playoffs. Pelion softball shut out Marion 3-0 on a 13-strikeout performance from Lakyn Phillips.
Airport baseball advanced to the district championship in the 4A playoffs after Hartsville had to forfeit its game Wednesday because of a positive COVID-19 test.
Blythewood baseball, the top-ranked team in Class 5A, saw its season end with a 5-4 loss to JL Mann. The Patriots scored twice in the top of the seventh to beat the Bengals, 5-4. Blythewood trailed 3-0 after the first inning but took a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth.
High School Baseball Playoffs
Class 5A
JL Mann 5, Blythewood 4
WP: Owen Malloy LP: Davis Wright. Hitters: JLM: Braden Buffington 1-3 2 RBI; Ed Santini 2-4 RBI. B: Alex Nevils 1-3; Ty Dooley 1-2
Class 4A
Lugoff-Elgin 6, Easley 5
WP: LP: Hitters: LE: Ward 2-3 HR, 3 RBI; Catoe 1-3 HR, RBI; Evans 1-4 RBI. E: Ben Freeman 2-4 HR, 3 RBI; Kasten Harvey 2-4, HR, 2 RBI.
Class 3A
Mid-Carolina 8, Daniel 7
WP: Cole Bouknight LP: Landon Harbin Hitters: D: Brody Conn 1-3 3 RBI; Brock Jacobs 2-4 2 RBI; Jacob Hendricks 1-3 HR, RBI; Ben Gilliam 3-3. MC: Michael Lindler 1-3 RBI; Colby Doolittle 2-3 RBI; Will Murray 2-4 2 RBI; Al Farmer 1-3 HR, 3 RBI
High School Softball
Class 5A
Lexington 6, Summerville 5
WP: Riley Ford Hitters: L: Ashley Causey 2-4; Peri Rouillard 1-3 2 RBI; Peyton Baker 1-3, RBI; Jessica Senn 1-4 RBI; Sarah Gordon 1-3
St. James 5, White Knoll 4
WP: Spiva LP: Marlena Perez Hitters: WK: Ashlee Burkett 3-4 3 RBI. SJ: Kraus 1-3 HR, RBI; Spiva 1-3 RBI
Class 4A
Lugoff-Elgin 3, Easley 2
WP: Emma Spradley LP: Maddie Haynes Hitters: E: Mary Catherine Scott 1-3 HR, RBI. LE: Staples 2-4; Vinson 1-4 RBI; Williams 3-3
Class 3A
Union County 2, Mid-Carolina 1 (9)
WP: Kam Akins LP: Hughes. Hitters: UC: Janiya Glenn 2-4; Carley Sumner 1-4 RBI. MC: Hughes 1-4 RBI; Wicker 2-4; J. Wicker 2-4
Aynor 10, Swansea 2
Class 2A
Pelion 3, Marion 0
WP: Lakyn Phillips LP: Hailie Lebiedz Hitters: P: Katie Henri 1-3
Legion Collegiate 7, Gray Collegiate 2
Midlands Playoff Schedule
Baseball
Class 5A
Berkeley at Dutch Fork, 5 p.m.
Class 4A
York at A.C. Flora, 5 p.m.
Lugoff-Elgin at Laurens
Airport at James Island, 5 p.m.
Class 3A
Aynor at Gilbert, 5 p.m.
Class 2A
Abbeville/Legion Collegiate winner at Gray Collegiate (Saturday), 8 p.m.
Softball
Class 5A
Lexington at Berkeley
Class 4A
Lugoff-Elgin at Indian Land
Class 3A
Dillon at Gilbert
Class 2A
Pelion at Buford
Comments