Four Midlands teams capture SC district baseball, softball championships

It will be an all-Region 4-4A matchup in the Class 4A Upper State baseball championship.

A.C. Flora and Lugoff-Elgin each won district championships Friday night to earn a spot in next week’s upper state championship. Flora defeated York, 6-2, at Falcon Field to win the District 2 championship.

Max Childress and Phillips Daniels each homered and Tillman Geddings had the go-ahead hit in the fifth inning to put the Falcons up 4-2. Matthew Crews pitched two scoreless innings to close things out.

Lugoff-Elgin went on the road and won twice at Laurens to win the District 1 title. The Demons won the first game, 3-0 and got four plus innings on the mound from eighth grader Jake Morris to win, 4-0.

Game 1 of the Upper State championship will be at L-E beginning at 7 p.m. with Game 2 at A.C. Flora on Wednesday. If necessary, a third game will be at a neutral site.

The L-E softball team also earned a spot in the Upper State championship by defeating Indian Land, 8-4 (9 innings) and 6-2. L-E will travel to Catawba Ridge in Game 1 of the 4A Upper State championship beginning Monday.

Gilbert baseball earned a spot in the Class 3A Lower State championship with a 12-5 win over Aynor. Preston Price drove in three runs while Ashby Vining and Joey Parker each had two RBI for Gilbert and Jackson Lineberry picked up the win in relief.

The Indians will face Region 5-3A foe Strom Thurmond at home Monday beginning at 6 p.m.

The seasons for Dutch Fork and Airport baseball, Lexington, Gilbert and Pelion softball all ended in district championships on Friday.

High School Baseball

Class 5A

Berkeley 6, Dutch Fork 5

WP: Wrenn Chevy LP: Ellis Hunter Hitters: B: Jackson Proctor 2-3 2 RBI; Mark Russell 2-3 2 RBI. DF: Collin Shealy 3-3 HR, 4 RBI

Berkeley 11, Dutch Fork 7

WP: LP: Jay Metts Hitters: B: Gabe White 1-3 2 RBI; Miller McGuire 1-3 2 RBI; Rhett Legett 2-3 RBI. DF: Evan Stone 2-2 HR, 3 RBI; Cooper French 2-3 RBI; Landon Kahl 1-4 2 RBI

Class 4A

AC Flora 6, York 2

WP: Stephen West LP: Matthew Latham. SV: Matthew Crews. Hitters: Y: Cooper Parks 1-3 RBI; Hudson Robinson 1-3 RBI. ACF: Phillips Daniels 2-3 HR, 2 RBI; Max Childress 1-2 HR, 2 RBI; Tillman Geddings 1-4 2 RBI

Lugoff-Elgin 3, Laurens 0

Lugoff-Elgin 4, Laurens 0

Class 3A

Gilbert 12, Aynor 5

WP: Jackson Lineberry LP: Krasula Hitters: G: Alex Dinkins 1-4 2 RBI; Ashby Vining 2-4 2 RBI; Dylan Massey 2-4 RBI; Joey Parker 2-3 2 RBI; Preston Price 2-3 3 RBI

Class 2A

Legion Collegiate 4, Gray Collegiate 3

WP: Xavier Pelzer LP: Peyton Starkey SV: Ethan Belk. Hitters: LC: Hunter Fryzowicz 2-3 3 RBI. GC: Turner Thackston 3-4; Brent Stukes 3-4 RBI

High School Softball

Class 5A

Lexington 6, Berkeley 5

WP: Mackenzie Mathis. LP: Gracie DeCuir. Hitters: L: Sarah Gordon 2-4 HR, RBI; Ashley Causey 2-3 RBI; Jessica Senn 3-4 3 RBI; Alyssa McCraw 1-4 RBI. B: Riley Daniel 1-2 HR, 3 RBI; Abby Prince 2-4

Berkeley 7, Lexington 5

WP: Abby Prince. Hitters L: Sarah Gordon 3-4 2 HR 3 RBI; Ashley Causey 2-4; Maggie Hinz 1-2; Livi Warren 1-3. B: Gracie Prince 2-4 2 HR, 3 RBI; Savannah Ballentine 3-4; Riley Daniel 1-4 2 RBI

Class 4A

Lugoff-Elgin 8, Indian Land 4 (9)

WP: Emma Spradley Hitters: LE: Reece Pickett 2-5 HR, 3 RBI; Vinson 2-5 RBI; Hailey Mock 1-5 3 RBI.

Lugoff-Elgin 6, Indian Land 2

WP: Abby Crates Hitters: LE: Reece Pickett 3-3 3 RBI; Spradley 2-3 RBI; Dooley 2-3 RBI

Class 3A

Dillon 3, Gilbert 0

WP: Paige Sherman LP: Amaya Kearse

Dillon 9, Gilbert 8

WP: Paige Sherman LP: Amaya Kearse. Hitters: D: Cierra Grice 3-4 2 RBI; Logan Grice 2-2 4 RBI. G: Taylor Dreher 2-4 2 4 RBI; Ayden Leaphart 1-4 HR, 2 RBI;

Class 2A

Buford 10, Pelion 1