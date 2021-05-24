Vote for The State’s Midlands high school Athlete of the Week (May 24)

Vote now for The State’s spring sports athlete of the week.

The State’s sports staff would like to recognize noticeable athletic performances for the spring season, and we are giving you a chance to vote for the Player of the Week. Listed below are some of the most outstanding outings for the week ending Saturday, May 22. Note that this is the final poll of the season.

MEET THIS WEEK’S FINALISTS

Nigel Ancrum, Spring Valley track and field: The Vikings’ sophomore sprinter capped his season with a four-medal performance in the state finals. He won both the 100 and 200 sprints, was a part of the first-place 4x100 relay team as well as the third-place 4x400 relay team.

Phillips Daniels, A.C. Flora baseball: Daniels went 3 for 5 with a home run, double, 4 RBIs and a run scored to help the Falcons advance to the Upper State Championship series.

Sarah Gordon, Lexington softball: Gordon did a little bit of everything. She finished the week 7 for 13 with three home runs, triple and double to go along with 4 RBIs and eight runs scored. Lexington’s season ended in the district finals against Berkeley on Friday.

Jayla Jamison, Airport track and field: One of the state’s most decorated track athletes ever ended her career with another four first-place finishes in the Class 4A Track and Field championships.. Jamison swept the sprint races, winning the 100, 200 and 400. She added the long jump as well. That gives her 12 gold medals in her career.

Kaniya Johnson, White Knoll track and field: The Timberwolves sprinter won the 100 and 200 races in the Class 5A track and field championships. Her 11.53 time in the 100 was the fastest time in the state this year.

Will Morris, Lugoff-Elgin baseball: Pitcher/first baseman threw a complete-game shutout and doubled in the win over Laurens to force deciding district championship game. He also homered against Laurens last Monday and had two RBIs in a win against Easley. The Demons will play for Upper State championship against A.C. Flora.

Joey Parker, Gilbert baseball: Parker belted a three-run home run to break a seventh-inning tie to put the Indians in the Class 3A District 3 finals. He finished the week 3 for 6 with five RBIs and three runs scored to move Gilbert into the Lower State Championship series against Strom Thurmond.

Reece Pickett, Lugoff-Elgin softball: The freshman was pulled up to the varsity for the postseason and has helped the Demons to the Upper State Championship series. She went a combined 4-for-8 with six RBIs, a home run, triple and double to help Lugoff-Elgin sweep Indian Land in the Class 4A District 2 finals.

Collin Shealy, Dutch Fork baseball: The Silver Foxes catcher had three solid games for Dutch Fork last week. The senior went 6 for 10 with three homers, 9 RBIs, a double and four runs scored. The Silver Foxes’ season ended Friday against Berkeley.

Imani Wyatt, Camden track and field: The Bulldogs runner won both the 100 and 200 hurdles in the Class 3A track and field championships and added a third medal by being a part of the 4x400 winning relay team.

Cast your vote here