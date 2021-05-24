AC Flora, Gilbert baseball one step closer to playing for state championship

A.C. Flora baseball used an offensive onslaught to take the opening game of the Class 4A Upper State championship series.

The Falcons hit three homers in the first two innings on their way to a 17-1 win over Lugoff-Elgin in three innings on Monday. Game 2 of the best-of-three series is 7 p.m. on Wednesday at A.C. Flora. A third game, if necessary would be 7 p.m. on Friday at Dutch Fork High School.

The Falcons’ last played for a state championship in 2017.

“We swung the bat really well,” A.C. Flora coach Andy Hallett said. “We felt like we had really good preparation at practice yesterday and going back to plan that got us here. Then in batting practice, we tried really hard to stay on keeping things in the middle of the field and finding the barrel of the bat. And we had a really good night.”

It was the third meeting of the season between the Falcons and Demons, who are members of Region 4-4A. A.C. Flora swept the season series and now has outscored L-E, 39-4, in three games.

Max Childress, Phillips Daniels and South Carolina commit Zander Buchan all homered for A.C. Flora. It was the second straight game Childress and Daniels each homered in a game. Daniels finished with five RBI.

“Our offense is insane, one through nine we can get on,” Buchan said. “We hit for power, we hit for contact. Our offense is truly special.”

Jake Huggins added three hits and an RBI and South Carolina commit Jack Reynolds was 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Gamecocks commit Grant Loggins pitched two innings for the win.

WP: Gran Loggins LP: Reed Goff Hitters: ACF: Jack Reynolds 2-3 RBI; Carew Bates 1-3 RBI; Phillips Daniels 1-2 HR, 5 RBI; Zander Buchan 2-3 HR, RBI; Max Childress 1-1 HR, 2 RBI; Jake Sears 1-2 RBI; Jake Huggins 3-3 RBI.

Max Childress hits one on to Highway for 2-run HR. @ACFloraBaseball up 3-0 2 outs in 1st pic.twitter.com/gW88RyUYRh — Lou Bezjak (@LouatTheState) May 24, 2021

Gilbert 8, Strom Thurmond 2

At Gilbert, the Indians won the opening game of the Class 3A Lower State championship series.

Game two is 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Strom Thurmond. Gilbert is looking for its first state championship trip since 2012 when it was in Class 2A.

The series is a matchup of Region 5-3A teams that split their two games in the regular season.

Ashby Vining and Austin Waters each had two RBI while Preston Price and Cooper Burkett each had two hits.

Edwin Amerson picked up the win.

WP: Edwin Amerson LP: Jones Hitters: ST: Jolly 2-3. G: Nathan Reynolds 1-4 RBI; Ashby Vining 1-4 2 RBI; Austin Waters 2-3 2 RBI; Preston Price 2-3; Cooper Burkett

Gray Collegiate 3, Abbeville 0

At Midlands Sports Complex, Peyton Starkey struck out 10 in 5 1/3 innings as the War Eagles won an elimination game in 2A district playoffs. Gray will travel to Legion Collegiate on Tuesday, needing to win two games to earn a spot in upper state championship.

WP: Peyton Starkey LP: Price SV: Warren Wasden. Hitters: GC: Raymond Jones 2-2 RBI; Savion Smith 2-3 RBI; Turner Thackston 1-4 RBI

Softball

Catawba Ridge 3, Lugoff-Elgin 1

At Catawba Ridge, the Copperheads broke open a 1-1 tie with two runs in the sixth to win the opening game of 4A Upper State championship series.

Game two is 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Lugoff-Elgin.

Emma Spradley struck out 10 in the loss for the Demons. Reece Pickett had L-E’s lone RBI.