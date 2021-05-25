Homecoming: Jo Jo English returning to alma mater to lead boys basketball team

Jo Jo English won two state championships as a player with the Lower Richland High School basketball program. Now he will try to lead his alma mater to a title as a coach.

English will be the new boys basketball coach at Lower Richland. The move was approved at Tuesday’s Richland 1 School Board meeting.

English replaces Caleb Gaither, who became the Northwestern boys basketball coach last month. English’s name came up several times over the last few years when the job was open, but it never came to fruition until now.

Lower Richland finished third in Region 4-3A this year and missed the playoffs in a season where the top two teams in the region made the postseason because of COVID-19.

This will be English’s third high school head coaching stop. He spent the last three years as Richland Northeast boys coach, leading the Cavs to the second round of the playoffs in 2019-20 before losing to Lower Richland in overtime.

Before that, English was at Sumter for two years and led the Gamecocks to the 2015 state championship, the school’s first in 30 years. He also was an assistant coach at Catawba College between stops at Sumter and RNE.

Now he is back at a place where he enjoyed enormous success as a player and part of the school’s golden era of basketball from the mid-1980s to 1999. English was part of the Diamond Hornets’ back-to-back state championship teams in 1987-88. The 1988 team is regarded by many as the best high school basketball team to ever play in South Carolina.

After playing at LR, English went to play at the University of South Carolina and scored 1,439 points during his college career. After college, English played 10 years professionally in the NBA with the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves and in the Continental Basketball Association with the Tri-City Chinooks, the LaCrosse Catbirds and the Pittsburgh Piranhas. He also played overseas in Australia, Philippines, Turkey, Israel, and France.

Midlands basketball coaching openings

Boys

School — Former Coach — New Coach

Airport — James Kinard — Robert Davis

Ben Lippen — Kevin Carr — TBA

Dreher — Daryl Jarvis — TBA

Lower Richland — Caleb Gaither — Jo Jo English

Lugoff-Elgin — Brendan Marcell — TBA

Richland Northeast — Jo Jo English — TBA

Spring Valley — Perry Dozier — Cypheus Bunton

Girls

A.C. Flora — Coral Johnson — Jacob Thompson

Airport — Jacob Thompson — TBA

Gray Collegiate — David Golden — Ashley Bruner

Irmo — Monica Williams — TBA

Northside Christian — Lucas Hargrove — Kristen Dickerson Fortenberry