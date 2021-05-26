AC Flora, Gilbert baseball punch tickets to state championship series

A.C. Flora won the 2021 Class 4A Upper State championship on Wednesday. Lou Bezjak/The State

A.C. Flora and Gilbert baseball teams earned spots to play for a state championship Wednesday night.

The two Midlands programs finished off sweeps in their best-of-three state semifinal series with A.C. Flora defeating Lugoff-Elgin, 8-1, to win the Class 4A Upper State championship. Gilbert rallied to defeat Strom Thurmond, 6-5, to win the Class 3A Lower State championship.

“We are program that expects to compete for state championships every year,” A.C. Flora coach Andy Hallett said. “I’m not saying we are going to win state championships every year but our expectations we are going to compete for state championship. This team has taken that ride all year long.”

A.C. Flora will play the winner of Beaufort/James Island series at home in Game 1 on Tuesday. Beaufort and James Island will play a deciding game on Friday to determine the Lower State championship.

Gilbert will host West-Oak on Tuesday in the Class 3A championship opener. West-Oak swept Powdersville to win the 3A Upper State championship Wednesday.

A.C. Flora 8, Lugoff-Elgin 1

After scoring 17 runs in three innings in Monday night’s opener, L-E pitching held the Falcons to just one run through four innings Wednesday.

But A.C. Flora scored seven runs in the inning to break the game open and earn its 11th championship appearance and ninth under coach Andy Hallett.

Hallett, who won his 500th game earlier this year, is 6-2 in championship appearances, with all of them coming since 2001.

The Falcons were a favorite to win the title last season before COVID-19 shut down high school sports across the state.

Tillman Geddings got the Falcons’ offense going in the fifth with a two-run double to make it 3-1. Stephen West added a two-run single while Jack Reynolds and Zander Buchan each had RBI in the inning.

“You can’t win a game 1-1 so I knew I had to do something for my team and it worked out well,” Geddings said. “We got a special group here but we aren’t done yet and have two games to win it but we are locked in and ready.”

Jake Huggins picked up the win in relief of starter Davis Rivers. Huggins struck out one and didn’t allow a hit in 1 1/3 innings.

Gilbert 6, Strom Thurmond 5

Dylan Massey’s sacrifice fly in the top of the the seventh was the difference as the Indians earned their sixth state championship trip and first in Class 3A.

Gilbert won a Class A title in 1988 and 2A titles in 2006, 2008 and 2012, the last three under current coach Ashley Burnett.

Gilbert trailed 4-0 after three and then 5-4 going into the top of the seventh.

Nathan Reynolds’ RBI single tied the score at 5-5 and Massey’s sacrifice fly scored Cooper Burkett to make it 6-5.

Alex Dinkins retired the Rebels in order in the bottom of the seventh to pick up the save. Cooper Camp-Smith got the win for the Indians.

Legion Collegiate 8, Gray Collegiate 3

The War Eagles’ season came to an end in the district championship game.

The game was suspended in the second inning Tuesday because of rain and completed Wednesday. Legion advances to 2A Upper State championship against Crescent.

SOFTBALL

Lugoff-Elgin 14, Catawba Ridge 4 (5)

Lugoff-Elgin scored 11 runs in the bottom of the fifth to even the Class 4A Upper State series 1-1.

The deciding game will be Friday at Andrew Jackson High School beginning at 6:30 p.m. The winner faces Darlington in the 4A championship series beginning Tuesday.

Hailey Mock was 2-for-4 with a grand slam that capped off the Demons’ 11-run fifth inning.

Abby Crates picked up the win for L-E.