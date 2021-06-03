Seventh heaven! AC Flora completes wire-to-wire season as the No. 1 team in Class 4A

A.C. Flora baseball’s team finished the season right where it began — on top.

The Falcons, the preseason favorites in Class 4A, were ranked No. 1 all season and capped the year with the school’s seventh state championship Thursday by defeating James Island 10-0 and sweeping the best-of-three series.

“We just stuck to the plan,” said Flora coach Andy Hallett, who clutched the championship trophy in his hands moments after being drenched with a Gatorade shower from his players. “To be able to do that in a state championship tells you just how good these kids are and how hard they worked, stayed with the plan and did the things we were supposed to do. I couldn’t be more proud of what they have done.”

Flora’s baseball championship caps off a historic year for the school’s athletics programs, which won team state championships in football, boys golf, cheerleading and boys tennis. The Falcons also were state runners-up in boys lacrosse and girls golf.

The Falcons’ baseball season had many highs and lows, beginning with the death of junior Bailey Pratt, who died in a single-car crash in November. Senior Max Childress said Pratt was on their minds during the season and when they took the field Thursday night.

“We battled adversity this year. We lost a teammate and this is for him, the community and us,” said Childress, who also was part of the Falcons’ championship football team. “I couldn’t be more proud of the team and the coaches.”

One of the high points of the year came when Hallett won his 500th game against Irmo on April 15. The long-time coach has built the program into one of the state’s best during his tenure and is now 7-2 all-time in championship series.

“Championships are really hard,” Hallett said. “The amount of effort and work that goes in every day, the offseason and the weight room. I’m very fortunate in my career. But I am very proud for our community. It is a great honor to be called a state champion.”

This season’s run was one of the more dominant performances during the stretch. A.C. Flora went 7-0 in the playoffs, outscoring its opponents 75-8, with five game won by 10 or more runs.

In the two championship games against James Island, the Falcons didn’t allow a run and gave up just five hits.

“To put a zero on a team that made it to the state championship is just incredible,” Flora pitcher Davis Rivers said. “I’m just so proud of everyone. They did a great job all season.”

Rivers picked up the win Thursday, tossing 5 ⅓ scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out six.

A.C. Flora scored in every inning but the first. Childress got the scoring going in the second with a solo homer off Clemson commit Hogan Garner. It was Childress’ ninth homer of the season. The senior was moved from second to fifth in the order and it paid off with his biggest offensive numbers of his career.

Junior shortstop Jack Reynolds was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, while Tillman Geddings and Zander Buchan each had two hits. Phillips Daniels also had an RBI double.