AC Flora standout named top SC boys soccer player for 2021

Jackson Price of AC Flora (21) was one of the Midlands players picked for SC Soccer Coaches All-State team Jason Arthur Images/AC Flora Athletic Department

A.C. Flora High School’s Jackson Price received the state’s top soccer honor on Friday.

The junior midfielder was named S.C. Gatorade Player of the Year, which is given to the top player in the state based on and off-the-field accomplishments. Price is the 14th Midlands player to win the award and first since Cardinal Newman’s Wyatt Millard in 2017.

Price scored 23 goals and passed for seven assists this past season, leading the Falcons (14-3-1) to the Region 4-4A championship and a spot in the state 4A quarterfinals. Price is a two-time All-State honoree and was named the Region Player of the Year.

Price has recorded 50 goals and 25 assists in his prep career.

“Jackson Price is a great player,” Gray Collegiate coach Kevin Heise said in a release. “He’s very dynamic and plays the game with a lot of flair. He has great pace, he’s extremely fast and he has a real knack for getting behind the defense.”

In addition to his on-field play, Price is the president of his class and volunteered locally on behalf of the March of Dimes, Families Helping Families, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and the Harvest Hope Food Bank.

S.C. Gatorade Players of Year

List of Midlands players who have been named S.C. Gatorade Players of Year:

2021: Jackson Price, A.C. Flora

2017: Wyatt Millard, Cardinal Newman

2016: Marcelo Malpartida, River Bluff

2013: Koty Millard, Cardinal Newman

2012: Nestor Jaramillo, Cardinal Newman

2010: Emmett Lunceford, Irmo

2006: David Andrew Evans, Brookland-Cayce

2004: Corey Lugger, Dutch Fork

2001: Troy Lesesne, Brookland-Cayce

1998: Jeff Hendrix, Irmo

1994: Andy Kwon, Spring Valley

1990: Ward Harriford, Irmo

1989: Page Jordan, Irmo

1988: Ryan Kurtz, Irmo