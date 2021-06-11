High School Sports
AC Flora standout named top SC boys soccer player for 2021
A.C. Flora High School’s Jackson Price received the state’s top soccer honor on Friday.
The junior midfielder was named S.C. Gatorade Player of the Year, which is given to the top player in the state based on and off-the-field accomplishments. Price is the 14th Midlands player to win the award and first since Cardinal Newman’s Wyatt Millard in 2017.
Price scored 23 goals and passed for seven assists this past season, leading the Falcons (14-3-1) to the Region 4-4A championship and a spot in the state 4A quarterfinals. Price is a two-time All-State honoree and was named the Region Player of the Year.
Price has recorded 50 goals and 25 assists in his prep career.
“Jackson Price is a great player,” Gray Collegiate coach Kevin Heise said in a release. “He’s very dynamic and plays the game with a lot of flair. He has great pace, he’s extremely fast and he has a real knack for getting behind the defense.”
In addition to his on-field play, Price is the president of his class and volunteered locally on behalf of the March of Dimes, Families Helping Families, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and the Harvest Hope Food Bank.
S.C. Gatorade Players of Year
List of Midlands players who have been named S.C. Gatorade Players of Year:
2021: Jackson Price, A.C. Flora
2017: Wyatt Millard, Cardinal Newman
2016: Marcelo Malpartida, River Bluff
2013: Koty Millard, Cardinal Newman
2012: Nestor Jaramillo, Cardinal Newman
2010: Emmett Lunceford, Irmo
2006: David Andrew Evans, Brookland-Cayce
2004: Corey Lugger, Dutch Fork
2001: Troy Lesesne, Brookland-Cayce
1998: Jeff Hendrix, Irmo
1994: Andy Kwon, Spring Valley
1990: Ward Harriford, Irmo
1989: Page Jordan, Irmo
1988: Ryan Kurtz, Irmo
