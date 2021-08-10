Midlands Top 10: The local running backs you should keep an eye on this season

Hammond’s CJ Stokes plays Laurence Manning at Charleston Southern University on Friday, November 20, 2020. jboucher@thestate.com

The top running backs to pay attention to in Midlands high school football for the 2021 season, listed alphabetically:

KZ Adams, Gray Collegiate: One of the most productive backs in the state the past three years. Rushed for 1,859 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2020. Committed to Georgia State.

Jaden Allen-Hendrix, Gilbert: Sophomore has the task of replacing Colton Mason but has a chance to have a big season.

Desmond Boatwright, Blythewood: Will be featured back for Bengals and is committed to Georgia State.

Bennett Galloway, Chapin: Had more than 1,000 all-purpose yards and 13 touchdowns last season. Committed to North Carolina State.

Jarvis Green, Dutch Fork: Rushed for 756 yards and 13 touchdowns on Silver Foxes’ state championship team.

Azwan James, Pelion: Led the Panthers with more than 700 yards rushing last season.

Cooper Johns/Torian Leaphart River Bluff: Both should pack a 1-2 punch for River Bluff’s powerful running game this year.

Julian Milligan, Westwood: Will be featured back for Redhawks offense.

CJ Stokes Hammond: Top-ranked running back prospect in South Carolina for Class of 2022 and is looking for his third straight 1,000 yard season.

Markel Townsend, A.C. Flora: Was part of a three-running back rotation last year but will be the featured back for Class 4A champions.

Others to watch

Jeremy Barney, Lower Richland

Immanuel Bovain, Airport

Amah-Dre Leaphart, Batesburg-Leesville

David Epps, Dreher

Jalil Garvin-Mingo, Cardinal Newman

Randell McDaniel, Columbia

Devonte McRay, Camden

Cortez Lane, Camden

Marquece Williams, Keenan

Anthony Wicker, Mid-Carolina