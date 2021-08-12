High School Sports

Midlands Top 10: Keep an eye on these big guys up front for 2021 football season

Chapin High’s Chase Sweigert blocks during a scrimmage against Clinton High on Aug. 9, 2021
The top offensive lineman to pay attention to in Midlands high school football for the 2021 season, listed alphabetically:

Jack Alqhatib, Dutch Fork: 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman is one of the veterans on Dutch Fork’s offensive line. Was recently offered by Presbyterian.

Foster Barrs, Airport: Returning starter will be part of experienced Eagles’ offensive line.

Ethan Benson, Dutch Fork: Versatile lineman can play either guard or tackle for Silver Foxes.

Brooks Ergle, Lexington: All-region last season and anchor for Wildcats’ offensive line.

Tray Franklin, Ridge View: 6-foot-6, 260 pound tackle has offers from South Carolina State, Howard.

Tyquaz Higgins, Newberry: 6-foot-5, 330-pounder will anchor Bulldogs’ line at left tackle.

Jiawan Sanders, Spring Valley: Leader of Vikings’ offensive line has interest from Division II schools.

Timothy Speaks, Ridge View: Richland Northeast transfer will be Blazers starter at tackle.

Chase Sweigert, Chapin: Top ranked lineman in the Midlands by 247Sports for Class of 2022. Has offers from Virginia Tech, South Florida, Liberty, Western Kentucky, among others.

Alec Johnson, Gray Collegiate: Georgia State commit ranked as one of the top 50 prospects in the state by 247Sports.

Others to Watch

