Midlands Top 10: Keep an eye on these big guys up front for 2021 football season

Chapin High’s Chase Sweigert blocks during a scrimmage against Clinton High on Aug. 9, 2021 Sam Wolfe/Special To The State

The top offensive lineman to pay attention to in Midlands high school football for the 2021 season, listed alphabetically:

Jack Alqhatib, Dutch Fork: 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman is one of the veterans on Dutch Fork’s offensive line. Was recently offered by Presbyterian.

Foster Barrs, Airport: Returning starter will be part of experienced Eagles’ offensive line.

Ethan Benson, Dutch Fork: Versatile lineman can play either guard or tackle for Silver Foxes.

Brooks Ergle, Lexington: All-region last season and anchor for Wildcats’ offensive line.

Tray Franklin, Ridge View: 6-foot-6, 260 pound tackle has offers from South Carolina State, Howard.

Tyquaz Higgins, Newberry: 6-foot-5, 330-pounder will anchor Bulldogs’ line at left tackle.

Jiawan Sanders, Spring Valley: Leader of Vikings’ offensive line has interest from Division II schools.

Timothy Speaks, Ridge View: Richland Northeast transfer will be Blazers starter at tackle.

Chase Sweigert, Chapin: Top ranked lineman in the Midlands by 247Sports for Class of 2022. Has offers from Virginia Tech, South Florida, Liberty, Western Kentucky, among others.

Alec Johnson, Gray Collegiate: Georgia State commit ranked as one of the top 50 prospects in the state by 247Sports.

Others to Watch

Eli Benson, Blythewood

Mark Bothers, Chapin

Coye Cuthall, Newberry

Lee Davis, Lower Richland

Jacob Dennis, Pelion

Jaylen Jackson, Dreher

Jaiquan Jackson. Richland Northeast

Jacob Lecate, Ben Lippen

Caleb Ledley, Blythewood

Chris Newren. Irmo

Thomas Papadakis, AC Flora

Donadrian Robinson, Keenan

Kayden Tyson, Mid-Carolina:

Will Thomas, Westwood