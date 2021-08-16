Midlands Top 10: Keep an eye on these guys in secondary for 2021 football season

The top defensive backs to pay attention to in Midlands high school football for the 2021 season, listed alphabetically:

Boyce Bankhead, A.C. Flora: Had 27 tackles and team-high four interceptions last year.

Harley Boatwright Gilbert: Led Indians with 105 tackles and three pass breakups last season.

Landon Danley, Dutch Fork: Had 39 tackles and two interceptions last season. Has offers from Charlotte and Tennessee Tech.

Nick Emmanwori, Irmo: South Carolina commit is No. 7 ranked prospect in SC by 247Sports Composite. Had 46 tackles and eight tackles for loss last season. Also will play some at receiver this season.

Jacob Emmanski, Pelion: All-state honorable mention selection had 20 tackles and interception last season.

Jayden Johnson, Brookland-Cayce: Two-way player will have impact in secondary and receiver this year.

Ian Myers, Brookland-Cayce: Led Bearcats with three interceptions last year.

Thomas Powell, River Bluff: South Carolina baseball commit had eight tackles and 2 ½ sacks last year.

Joshua Plush, Ben Lippen: Had 60 tackles and two interceptions last season.

Tyler Robinson, A.C. Flora: Had 31 tackles and an interception last year.

Others to Watch

Ja’Quan Clark, Richland Northeast

Jacob Croffie, AC Flora

Ronnie Lee, Lower Richland

Kamadi Maxwell, Lexington

Javion Robinson, Keenan

Jayson Tolen, Gilbert

Zach Watkins, Richland Northeast

DJ Williams, Spring Valley