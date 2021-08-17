His dad played for USC and in the majors. Now, he’ll be a Gamecock too

River Bluff’s Beau Hollins was named MVP of 2021 Forest Acres Classic. Hollins commited to South Carolina baseball program. Lou Bezjak/The State

Beau Hollins’ father was a standout at South Carolina. Now, he will have the chance to make his own mark on the South Carolina baseball program.

Hollins, the River Bluff Class of 2024 pitcher and first baseman, committed to the Gamecocks on Tuesday. USC coach Mark Kingston offered him last month. Diamond Prospects ranks Hollins as the No. 2 first base prospect in the state for the Class of 2024.

Hollins hit .306 with 11 RBIs and was 2-2 with 1.75 ERA as a freshman this year for River Buff. He was MVP of the 2021 Forest Acres Classic.

Hollins recently played in the Area Code All-Star game in San Diego this month. He is the second River Bluff player to commit to the Gamecocks this summer, joining junior Thomas Powell.

Hollins is the son of former Gamecock and Major League Baseball player Dave Hollins, who played at USC from 1985-87 when the team was a member of the Metro Conference. Hollins hit 31 homers and drove in 136 runs in three years.

Dave Hollins was a sixth-round pick by the San Diego Padres in the 1987 MLB Draft and spent 13 seasons in the majors. He was selected to the All-Star game in 1993 and was part of the Philadelphia Phillies that year.

Congrats to Gator 1B/P Beau Hollins on his commitment to the University of South Carolina!! @GamecockBasebll #gogators #celebrateRB22 — Gator Baseball (@RBHSBaseball) August 17, 2021