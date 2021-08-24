High School Sports

See which teams moved up, down in SC high school football statewide rankings

This week’s rankings for S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Aug. 24. First-place votes in parentheses

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (14)

2. Fort Dorchester

3. T.L. Hanna

4. Ridge View

5. Gaffney

6. Byrnes

7. Sumter

8. Northwestern

9. Clover

10. (tie) River Bluff

10. (tie) Dorman

Others receiving votes: Carolina Forest, Mauldin, Chapin, Spartanburg, Woodmont

Class 4A

1. A.C. Flora (13)

2. (tie) Myrtle Beach (1)

2. (tie) Greenville

4. Catawba Ridge

5. South Pointe

6. North Myrtle Beach

7. Beaufort

8. Irmo

9. North Augusta

10. Westside

Others receiving votes: Greenwood, May River, Greer, West Florence, Airport

Class 3A

1. Daniel (14)

2. Chapman

3. Dillon

4. Gilbert

5. Camden

6. Oceanside Collegiate

7. (tie) Union County

7.(tie) Woodruff

9. Brookland-Cayce

10. Aynor

Others receiving votes: Chester, Seneca, Wren, Belton Honea Path, Clinton, Lower Richland, Hanahan, Fairfield Central

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (14)

2. Gray Collegiate

3. Barnwell

4. Marion

5. Newberry

6. Saluda

7. Andrews

8. Silver Bluff

9. Christ Church

10. Chesnee

Others receiving votes: Andrew Jackson, St. Joseph’s, Woodland, North Central, Batesburg-Leesville

Class A

1. Southside Christian (14)

2. Lamar

3. Whale Branch

4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

5. Blackville-Hilda

6. (tie) Wagener-Salley

6. (tie) Lake View

8. Baptist Hill

9. Lewisville

10. Ridge Spring-Monetta

Others receiving votes: Great Falls, Hannah-Pamlico, C.A. Johnson, Allendale-Fairfax, Johnsonville, Whitmire

This Week’s Voters: James Benedetto Index Journal; Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; Jed Blackwell, Prep Redzone SC; Cole Bryson, ESPN Upstate; Thomas Grant, Lexington Chronicle; Ian Guerin, Prep Redzone SC & My Horry News; Travis Jenkins, News & Reporter; Wes Kerr, Lowcosports.com; Justin Mathis, CastPrep and Boiling Springs Journal; James McBee, Boiling Springs Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post & Courier and High School Sports Report; Brandon Stockdale, Prep Redzone SC; Pete Yanity, WSPA; Alex Zietlow, Rock Hill Herald

