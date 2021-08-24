High School Sports
See which teams moved up, down in SC high school football statewide rankings
This week’s rankings for S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Aug. 24. First-place votes in parentheses
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (14)
2. Fort Dorchester
3. T.L. Hanna
4. Ridge View
5. Gaffney
6. Byrnes
7. Sumter
8. Northwestern
9. Clover
10. (tie) River Bluff
10. (tie) Dorman
Others receiving votes: Carolina Forest, Mauldin, Chapin, Spartanburg, Woodmont
Class 4A
1. A.C. Flora (13)
2. (tie) Myrtle Beach (1)
2. (tie) Greenville
4. Catawba Ridge
5. South Pointe
6. North Myrtle Beach
7. Beaufort
8. Irmo
9. North Augusta
10. Westside
Others receiving votes: Greenwood, May River, Greer, West Florence, Airport
Class 3A
1. Daniel (14)
2. Chapman
3. Dillon
4. Gilbert
5. Camden
6. Oceanside Collegiate
7. (tie) Union County
7.(tie) Woodruff
9. Brookland-Cayce
10. Aynor
Others receiving votes: Chester, Seneca, Wren, Belton Honea Path, Clinton, Lower Richland, Hanahan, Fairfield Central
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (14)
2. Gray Collegiate
3. Barnwell
4. Marion
5. Newberry
6. Saluda
7. Andrews
8. Silver Bluff
9. Christ Church
10. Chesnee
Others receiving votes: Andrew Jackson, St. Joseph’s, Woodland, North Central, Batesburg-Leesville
Class A
1. Southside Christian (14)
2. Lamar
3. Whale Branch
4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
5. Blackville-Hilda
6. (tie) Wagener-Salley
6. (tie) Lake View
8. Baptist Hill
9. Lewisville
10. Ridge Spring-Monetta
Others receiving votes: Great Falls, Hannah-Pamlico, C.A. Johnson, Allendale-Fairfax, Johnsonville, Whitmire
This Week’s Voters: James Benedetto Index Journal; Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; Jed Blackwell, Prep Redzone SC; Cole Bryson, ESPN Upstate; Thomas Grant, Lexington Chronicle; Ian Guerin, Prep Redzone SC & My Horry News; Travis Jenkins, News & Reporter; Wes Kerr, Lowcosports.com; Justin Mathis, CastPrep and Boiling Springs Journal; James McBee, Boiling Springs Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post & Courier and High School Sports Report; Brandon Stockdale, Prep Redzone SC; Pete Yanity, WSPA; Alex Zietlow, Rock Hill Herald
