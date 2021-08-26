Midlands star a rising MLB prospect. How busy summer prepared him for what’s ahead

Tucker Toman hasn’t been home much this summer, and that is OK with him.

The Hammond senior baseball player has spent much of the last few months traveling across the country playing the game he loves. Toman’s latest stop was last weekend at Petco Park, the home of Major League Baseball’s San Diego Padres, where he played in the Perfect Game All-American Classic.

Toman, the son of former South Carolina assistant coach and current Middle Tennessee head coach Jim Toman, went 1-for-2 at the plate in the game televised on MLB Network and made it to the final four of the game’s home run derby. It wasn’t the first time Toman played in a pro ballpark this summer. He was selected and played in the High School All-American game at Coors Field, a few days before the MLB All-Star game was held at home of the Colorado Rockies.

Toman also took part in East Coast Pro Showcase, which featured some of the top talent from across the country and played across the Southeast with the FTB Phillies travel ball team.

“It is really hard not to be at home, but I am really thankful to go to these events. It has been a really fun summer, not the ideal one but really fun. I wouldn’t want it any other way,” Toman said earlier this month at Diamond Prospects’ Palmetto Games in Sumter. “Coors Field, it was so fun. First time I was able to play in a pro park and the ball flies there. That was a lot of fun playing with the best of the best. It was a really humbling experience and I’m really excited to keep on going.”

Toman’s isn’t done yet. He is invited to USA Baseball’s 18U National Team trials roster Aug. 27-31 in Bradenton and Sarasota, Florida. If the Hammond standout makes the roster, he will play with Team USA in a best-of-seven series against Canada on Sept. 3-9.

“That is a lot of honor to wear the USA on my chest,” Toman said. “I will do anything I can to make that team.”

Toman’s busy summer should help him get ready for a big senior season at Hammond, the defending SCISA 3A champions. As a junior, he hit .502 with eight homers and 25 RBIs.

One of those homers was a grand slam in a playoff game against Porter-Gaud. He has five grand slams in 14 career playoff games. Toman said he has been working on all facets of his game this summer, including becoming a better switch hitter.

Toman should have plenty of attention on him this season with MLB scouts expected to flock to Skyhawk games this spring. He and Boiling Springs pitcher Tristan Smith are the top high school prospects from South Carolina for the 2022 MLB Draft. Baseball America ranks Toman at No. 28 on its list of Top 50 high school baseball prospects.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

College also will be an option for Toman, who committed to play baseball at LSU in 2019. He has been in contact with new LSU coach Jay Johnson.

“We will see whatever happens next summer. ... I really love LSU and want to win a national championship,” Toman said. “I am ready to go out there and be me and just be myself. That is the name of the game — just be myself and have fun.”