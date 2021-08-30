Local baseball standout, one-time Gamecock commitment to play for Clemson

AC Flora’s Jack Reynolds runs to second during the game against James Island on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. jboucher@thestate.com

Jack Reynolds didn’t waste long to find another college landing spot.

The P-27 Academy infielder announced Monday he has committed to play baseball for Monte Lee and the Clemson Tigers. His announcement comes a week after he publicly broke his pledge to South Carolina.

Reynolds had been committed to the Gamecocks since his freshman year of high school.

“Excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and baseball career at Clemson University,” Reynolds posted on his Instagram page. “Thank you to my family and all my friends that have helped me along on this journey. #ALLIN.”

Diamond Prospects ranks Reynolds as the No. 2 shortstop in the state for Class of 2022. He had a big summer on the travel baseball circuit and played in the Area Code games in San Diego earlier this month.

Reynolds hit .407 with two homers, 17 RBIs, 44 runs scored and 14 stolen bases last season in helping A.C. Flora High School to the Class 4A championship. He told The State during the summer that he will play his senior season with the P-27 program out of Lexington.