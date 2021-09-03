David Patten, three-time Super Bowl champion and Lower Richland High standout, has died

Former Lower Richland standout and 12-year NFL veteran David Patten died Thursday at the age of 47. Associated Press Photo

David Patten, a standout at Lower Richland High School in South Carolina and who went on to a long NFL career, died on Thursday.

Patten was 47 years old.

Sam Gordon, who runs G2 Management where Patten is one of his clients, confirmed to The State Friday morning that Patten had died, though he didn’t share any details on Patten’s death at this time.

Richard Seymour, another former Lower Richland standout who played with Patten on the New England Patriots, shared a picture of Patten with a tribute on Twitter.

“Heartbroken great man of God… lost for words - David Patten,” Seymour wrote.

heartbroken great man of God… lost for words - David Patten… pic.twitter.com/DOMWJqjoBv — Richard Seymour (@BigSey93) September 3, 2021

Patten was an undrafted free agent coming out of Western Carolina that went on to play 12 years in the NFL, most notably with the New England Patriots where he won three Super Bowls in his two stints with the team, from 2001-04, and 2010. He also played with the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Washington Redskins and New Orleans Saints.

Patten caught 324 passes for 4,175 yards and 24 touchdowns in his career. One of his most famous catches came in Super Bowl XXXVI against the St. Louis Rams when he made a leaping grab in the right corner of the end zone from Tom Brady to give the Patriots a 14-3 lead. It was Brady’s first TD pass in Super Bowl. New England went on to win the game on its way to first of six Super Bowl championships.

Patten had a strong postseason that year with 13 receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns.

After football, Patten returned to Western Carolina and finished his degree and spent time on WCU’s football staff.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Patten returned to Columbia and was pastor of Annointed Word of Life Ministries and also was a motivational speaker.

Such a memorable touchdown.

Tom Brady’s first post season TD pass, but it was the grab I’ll remember.

RIP, David Patten.

Sad news today about a Patriots legend. pic.twitter.com/rX9owxuhbk — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) September 3, 2021

Lost a local legend yesterday. David Patten played for my father at Lower Richland and went on to win a Super Bowl. He will be missed! Praying for the Patten family. pic.twitter.com/1t5YDz0JcQ — Erik Kimrey (@ErikKimrey) September 3, 2021

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.