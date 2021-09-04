These players, teams shined brightest in Week 2 of Midlands high school football

Some of the key things that stood out during Week 2 involving Midlands high school football teams:

Emotional weeks for Dutch Fork, Keenan

There have been a lot of tears shed by the Dutch Fork and Keenan football teams and the schools’ communities over the past two weeks.

Each program lost a player, with Dutch Fork’s Jack Alkhatib dying after collapsing at practice on Aug. 24. Keenan’s DonAndrian Robinson died Aug. 28.

But on Friday, both teams were able to celebrate for a little while with victories on their return to the field. Dutch Fork defeated Byrnes 55-26, whie Keenan defeated Dreher 32-21.

“It has to be a step forward getting back out here after Jack,” Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts said Friday night.

Shorthanded Lexington comes up big

Like many coaches in the state, Lexington High’s Perry Woolbright didn’t know this week who would be able to show up for practice because of COVID-19 or contract tracing.

Lexington couldn’t play last week because of COVID protocols and didn’t return to practice until early this week. The Wildcats were down eight starters on Saturday against Gilbert but came through with a 14-12 win on a late two-point conversion stop with 38 seconds remaining.

“We went out to practice this week without no slot receivers and one tight end. We moved lineman in positions they never played,” Woolbright said. “But that is what we are nowadays. But the big thing about this win, we had guys who stepped up, didn’t pout. … We needed this. We have been going through a lot, kids have been quarantined, re-quarantined, but I am really proud of this team.”

Chapin’s ‘Big 3’ off to strong starts

Chapin quarterback Jayden Bradford, running back Bennett Galloway and receiver Zavier Short turned in another strong performance against Lugoff-Elgin.

Bradford, who picked up an offer from South Carolina on Friday before the game, threw for three touchdowns and has six in two games. Galloway, a North Carolina State commit, ran for 134 yards and three scores. He has six touchdowns in the first two games.

Short, an Appalachian State commit, had 100 yards receiving against L-E and has five total touchdowns (3 receiving, one rushing, one kickoff return) through two games.

Midlands Week 2 Game Balls

A look at some of the area high school student-athletes who shined in this week’s games:

Davin Patterson, QB, Dutch Fork: Senior was 11-of-16 passing for 267 yards and four touchdowns, and rushed for 46 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Byrnes.

Hammond defense: Skyhawks allowed just three yards rushing on 24 carries in the win over Porter-Gaud.

J Talbert, LB, Richard Winn: Linebacker had three interceptions and returned one for a touchdown in the win over Faith Christian.

KZ Adams, RB, Gray Collegiate: Georgia State commit rushed for 250 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Legion Collegiate.

Maleah Perry, K, White Knoll: The Midlands’ lone female kicker had a 20-yard field goal and kicked four extra points in the Timberwolves’ win over Orangeburg Prep.

Peyton Whitten, QB, Pelion: Quarterback threw for two touchdowns, ran for two in Panthers’ comeback win over Midland Valley.

The State’s Midlands Power Rankings

A look at The State’s Top power rankings after Week 1:

1. Dutch Fork (2-0)

Previous Ranking: 1

This Week: Defeated Byrnes, 56-25

Next Game: at Greenwood (Sept. 17)

2. Ridge View (2-0)

Previous Ranking: 2

This Week: Off

Next Game: at Gray Collegiate

3. A.C. Flora (1-0)

Previous Ranking: 3

This Week: Off

Next Game: vs Lower Richland

4. Chapin (2-0)

Previous Ranking: 5

This Week: Defeated Lugoff-Elgin, 55-26

Next Game: at Newberry

5. Gray Collegiate (3-0)

Previous Ranking: 6

This Week: Defeated Legion Collegiate, 42-0

Next Game: vs. Ridge View

6. Spring Valley (2-0)

Previous Ranking: 6

This Week: Carver Columbus (Ga.)/Saturday night

Next Game: at Richland Northeast

7. Brookland-Cayce (1-0)

Previous Ranking: 7

This Week: Defeated Blythewood, 14-3

Next Game: at Chapman

8. Saluda (2-0)

Previous Ranking: 8

This Week: Off

Next Game: at Midland Valley

9. Lower Richland (3-0)

Previous Ranking: NR

This Week: Defeated Hilton Head Island, 35-6

Next Game: at AC Flora

10. Camden (2-1)

Previous Ranking: NR

This Week: Defeated Hartsville, 43-37

Next Game: at Lakewood

Dropped out: Irmo, Gilbert

Keep an eye on: Hammond, Richland Northeast

Next Week’s 5 games to watch

Brookland-Cayce at Chapman: Tough road test for Bearcats in matchup of top 10 teams in Class 3A.

Keenan at CA Johnson: Two Richland One schools played a nail-biter last year with CA Johnson winning 22-20.

Gilbert at Hartsville: Gilbert coach Chad Leaphart and Hartsville Jeff Calabrese were college teammates at Newberry.

Lower Richland at AC Flora: Lower Richland goes for 4-0 start but faces toughest challenge against defending 4A champions.

Ridge View at Gray Collegiate: Both teams are unbeaten with plenty of college talent on both sides of the ball.