HHCA opens new stadium. THA bounces back and rest of Lowcountry football action

Roundup of Week 4 action for Lowcountry high school football teams:

Thomas Heyward 32, Hilton Head Prep 7

Anthony Fripp had a pair of first-half touchdowns as Thomas Heyward bounced back from its first loss of the season.

Carter Zareva and Walker Taylor also had TD runs for the Rebels.

Loncelle Daly had 72 yards rushing a touchdown for Hilton Head Prep.

Hilton Head Christian 53, Orangeburg Prep 0

Hilton Head Christian opened up its new stadium on its Bluffton campus with a dominating performance.

Quarterback Jace Blackshear threw three touchdowns and ran for three scores in the win. Joseph Robinson and Jackson Lanier added TD runs for the Eagles.

Wade Hampton 17, Bluffton 14 (OT)

The Red Devils kicked a field goal in overtime to get by the Bobcats.

Jamian Risher and Andrew Robinson had TD runs for Wade Hampton.

Jaylin Linder had a TD run for Bluffton. Bobcats’ quarterback Max Vonhohenstraeten had a TD pass to Max Frazier to tie the game at 14 in the fourth quarter.

Oceanside Collegiate 31, Beaufort 17

Rico Harrell returned an interception for a touchdown to break a 17-17 tie with less than four minutes to help Oceanside hand Beaufort the first loss of the season.

Tyler Haley had a TD pass to Zytin Odom and Amariee Morris had a TD for Beaufort.

Thomson (Ga.) 48, May River 7

Thomson built a 35-7 halftime lead on its way to a win over May River.

Military Magnet 0 Whale Branch 34

Joseph Hicks ran for three touchdowns and Kai’Shawn Jenkins passed for two in the Warriors’ win.

Beaufort Academy 62, Northwood Academy 6

Devonte Green rushed for 171 yards and three touchdowns to win their region opener.

Cody Dalrymple also returned an interception for a touchdown.

John Paul II 40,. Memorial Day 6

The Warriors scored 27 points in the first half to defeat Memorial Day.

Christian Tilton threw two touchdown passes to Mark Knight and Jackson Ogden ran for a pair of scores.