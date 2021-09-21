High School Sports
Who moved up, down in this week’s SC high school football statewide polls
This week’s rankings for S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Sept. 21. First-place votes in parentheses
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (14)
2. Fort Dorchester
3. Gaffney
4. T.L. Hanna
5. Northwestern
6. Chapin
7. Ridge View
8. Riverside
9. Woodmont
10. Dorman
Others receiving votes: Sumter, Mauldin, Goose Creek, Lexington, Ashley Ridge, Spring Valley, Spartanburg
Class 4A
1. A.C. Flora (12)
2. Myrtle Beach (1)
3. South Pointe (1)
4. Greenville
5. West Florence
6. Greenwood
7. South Florence
8. Catawba Ridge
9. Beaufort
10. Indian Land
Others receiving votes: North Myrtle Beach, York, Hartsville, Irmo, Lancaster
Class 3A
1. Daniel (14)
2. Dillon
3. Clinton
4. Camden
5. Chapman
6. Aynor
7. Brookland-Cayce
8. Gilbert
9. Powdersville
10. Lower Richland
Others receiving votes: Fairfield Central, Seneca, Keenan, Chester
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (13)
2. Gray Collegiate (2)
3. Marion
4. Silver Bluff
5. Barnwell
6. Saluda
7. Timberland
8. Andrews
9. Wade Hampton
10. Phillip Simmons
Others receiving votes: Andrew Jackson, Christ Church, St. Joesph, Landrum, Woodland, Newberry
Class A
1. Southside Christian (14)
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
3. Whale Branch
4. Lamar
5. Lake View
6. Blackville-Hilda
7. Ridge Spring-Monetta
8. Lewisville
9. (tie) Great Falls
9. (tie) Hannah-Pamplico
9. (tie) Baptist Hill
Others receiving votes: Dixie, Wagener-Salley, Carvers Bay, Denmark-Olar, Johnsonville
This Week’s Voters: Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; Jed Blackwell, Prep Redzone SC; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Joe Dandron, Spartanburg Herald Journal; Chris Dearing, Prep Redzone SC; Thomas Grant, Lexington Chronicle; Ian Guerin, Prep Redzone SC & My Horry News; Travis Jenkins, News & Reporter; Wes Kerr, Lowcosports.com; Justin Mathis, Upstate PrepCast and Boiling Springs Journal; James McBee, Boiling Springs Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post & Courier and High School Sports Report; Brandon Stockdale, Prep Redzone SC; Pete Yanity, WSPA
This story was originally published September 21, 2021 4:00 PM.
