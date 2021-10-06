Chick-fil-A Classic basketball tournament is back for 2021, with new Midlands location

Dorman won the American Division finals of the 2019 Chick-fil-A Classic at Richland Northeast High School. dmclemore@thestate.com

The Chick-fil-A Classic is moving locations and changing dates for this year.

The Classic, which is one of the top high school basketball holiday tournaments in the country, is moving from Richland Northeast High School to River Bluff High and will be held Dec. 27-30.

Lexington High School also is expected to host part of the Carolinas Challenge, a sister event held on the same days of the Chick-fil-A Classic.

The tournament had been held at RNE since its inception in 2002 and usually takes place before Christmas. It’s unclear if the move to Lexington County is permanent or just for this year. There is ongoing construction at RNE.

An official announcement about the changes is expected soon. Lexington County and the town of Lexington are now listed as gold sponsors for the event on the Chick-fil-A Classic website, which also points people searching for event directions to River Bluff and Lexington high schools.

The event was canceled last year because of COVID-19 concerns. It has annually been one of the marquee stops for top high school basketball teams and players across the country.

A number of Chick-fil-A Classic alums went on to play in the NBA, including Steph Curry, Zion Williamson, Miles Bridges, Bol Bol, PJ Dozier, Cam Reddish, James Wiseman and Anthony Edwards. Four players picked in the 2021 NBA Draft, including No. 2 pick Jalen Green, played in the event.

Tournament director Gary Fulmer has said the tournament generates between $150,000 to $160,000, money that goes toward operational costs and scholarships.