High School Sports
See which teams made jumps in latest SC high school football poll
This week’s rankings for S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Oct. 5. First-place votes in parentheses
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (17)
2. Fort Dorchester
3. Gaffney
4. T.L. Hanna
5. Northwestern
6. Dorman
7. Spring Valley
8. Sumter
9. Riverside
10. Lexington
Others receiving votes: Chapin, Hillcrest, Goose Creek, Cane Bay, Spartanburg
Class 4A
1. A.C. Flora (17)
2. Greenville
3. Myrtle Beach
4. South Pointe
5. Greenwood
6. South Florence
7. Beaufort
8. York
9. West Florence
10. Catawba Ridge
Others receiving votes: Hartsville, Indian Land, May River, North Myrtle Beach, Irmo, South Aiken
Class 3A
1. Daniel (17)
2. Dillon
3. Clinton
4. Camden
5. Chapman
6. Brookland-Cayce
7. Gilbert
8. Powdersville
9. Lower Richland
10. Aynor
Others receiving votes: Hanahan, Chester, Fairfield Central, Seneca
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (17)
2. Gray Collegiate
3. Silver Bluff
4. Marion
5. Barnwell
6. Saluda
7. Timberland
8. Christ Church
9. Phillip Simmons
10. Wade Hampton
Others receiving votes: St. Joseph’s, Andrews, Andrew Jackson, Cheraw, Newberry
Class A
1. Southside Christian (17)
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
3. Ridge Spring-Monetta
4. Lamar
5. Hannah-Pamplico
6. Whale Branch
7. Baptist Hill
8. Lake View
9. Great Falls
10. Dixie
Others receiving votes: Blackville-Hilda, Lewisville, Green Sea-Floyds, Carvers Bay, Denmark-Olar, Calhoun County
This Week’s Voters: James Benedetto, Greenwood Index Journal; Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; Jed Blackwell, Prep Redzone SC; Travis Boland, Times and Democrat; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News;Tyler Cupp WHRI; Joe Dandron, Spartanburg Herald Journal; Chris Dearing, Prep Redzone SC; Thomas Grant, Lexington Chronicle; Ian Guerin, Prep Redzone SC & My Horry News; Travis Jenkins, News & Reporter; Wes Kerr, Lowcosports.com; Tim Lieble, Sumter Item; Justin Mathis, Upstate PrepCast and Boiling Springs Journal; James McBee, Boiling Springs Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post & Courier and High School Sports Report; Pete Yanity, WSPA
Comments