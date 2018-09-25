Columbia-area guard headed to Big 12 for basketball career

Tre Jackson is headed out of state to continue his basketball career.
The Blythewood guard committed to Iowa State on Tuesday night. He also considered South Carolina, Florida Gulf Coast, Winthrop, Murray State, College of Charleston and Florida Gulf Coast.
Jackson took his official visit to Iowa State over the weekend.
South Carolina offered Jackson, whose father is Director of Character and Life Skills at South Carolina, earlier this month.
247Sports ranks Jackson as a three-star prospect and ninth best recruit for Class of 2019. He is the 39th-best point guard in the country, according to Rivals.
The senior is Iowa State’s third commit in the recruiting cycle, joining forwards Luke Anderson (Lakeland, Fla.) and Marcedus Leech (Popular Bluff, Mo.).
The 6-foot-1 Jackson has been a standout the past two seasons for Blythewood, which played for a state title in 2017 and made it to Lower State championship last season.
Jackson is versatile and can play point or shooting guard. He was third in the Midlands in scoring at 20 points a game and averaged 3.3 assists last year.
