Midlands’ top scorer announces college choice

The Midlands’ top scorer has found a college home.
Cardinal Newman’s Chico Carter announced he would be attending Murray State on Wednesday. He also considered Winthrop and Charlotte and took official visits to all three schools.
Carter was the first Murray State commit for Class of 2019. announcement A few hours after his announcement, Matthew Smith, Carter’s AAU teammate with Team Charlotte, committed to the Racers.
“They made me a priority, their coaches kept in contact with me, did home visits, came to my school and made me feel wanted,” Carter said. “Then when I went on my visit I saw the facilities, new practice facility. Everything was great about great. Fan base is amazing.”
Murray State has had good fortunes with players from South Carolina recently. Mullins’ Stacey Wilson had a productive career from 2011-13. Crestwood’s Ja’ Morant was first-team Ohio Valley Conference selection last season and is getting lot of attention from NBA scouts.
The Racers also have produced their share of point guards, the position which Carter plays, including the likes of Cam Payne and Isaiah Canaan.
“Murray State’s playing style and letting point guard create really fits my game,” Carter said. “They call it Point Guard U and I want to be part of that culture.”
Carter led the Midlands in scoring last season at 21.8 points a game to go along with 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He scored more than 20 points 19 times last year and more than 30 twice.
Carter is the third Midlands basketball player to announce his college choice in the past two days, joining Blythewood’s Tre Jackson (Iowa State) and Ridge View’s Malcolm Wilson (Georgetown).
