Four state champions highlight this year’s MLK Bash field

Four state champions highlight a loaded field for this year’s Crescent Construction MLK Bash.
The fourth annual event will be held Jan. 19 (girls) and Jan. 21for the boys at Eau Claire High School.
On the boys’ side the marquee matchup involves Class 4A champion Ridge View against Class 2A champion Gray Collegiate. On the girls’ side, Class5A champion Spring Valley faces two-defending Class 4A champion North Augusta.
Ridge View returns most of his team including Georgetown commit Malcolm Wilson and guards Crosby Harris-James and Walyn Napper. Gray Collegiate has Division I prospects Tommy Bruner, Khalil Robinson and Dallaz Corbitt.
“The Bojangles’ Classic and the Chick-fil-A Classic both do great jobs of bring national talent to Columbia. Our mission with the MLK Bash is to showcase our local talent on both sides, boys and girls,” event organizer Carey Rich said. “Columbia has a lot of basketball history and tradition. This event allows us to celebrate it.And I’m thankful for all of the coaches’ participation in allowing us to add to the longstanding tradition.”
The other boys’ matchups include Keenan-Wilson, Hartsville-Blythewood,Lakewood-Cardinal Newman, Cheraw-Lower Richland and AC Flora-Newberry. The Hartsville-Blythewood matchup features two of the best senior guards in the state – Blythewood’s Tre Jackson (Iowa State commit) and Hartsville’s Trae Hannibal (South Carolina commit).
Wilson made it to 4A championship last year while Keenan made it to 2A semifinals and features South Carolina target Dillon Jones.
Spring Valley and North Augusta combined to go 54-3 last year and SV returns most of its lineup including James Madison commit Ashley Williamson,Taylor Lewis and Lauryn Taylor.
Other girls’ matchups are Wilson-Westwood, Cardinal Newman-Ridge View, Swansea-Dreher, Lexington-Lower Richland and Orangeburg-Wilkinson-Chapin. Both Wilson and Westwood reached the 4A semifinals last year. Wilson features North Carolina commit Loyal McQueen and Redhawks have Division I prospects Unique Drake, Nyah Leveretter and UNC Asheville commit Maliyah Lockett.
Swansea has Clemson commit Danae McNeal and Cardinal Newman features freshman dunking sensation phenom Ashlyn Watkins.
Crescent Construction MLK Bash
At Eau Claire High School
Girls Schedule
Jan. 19
Orangeburg-Wilkinson vs. Chapin, 11 a.m.
Lexington vs. Lower Richland, 12:30 p.m.
Swansea vs. Dreher, 2 p.m.
Wilson vs. Westwood, 3:30 p.m.
Cardinal Newman vs. Ridge View, 5 p.m.
North Augusta vs. Spring Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 21
Newberry vs. AC Flora, 10:30 a.m.
Cheraw vs. Lower Richland, noon
Lakewood vs. Cardinal Newman, 1:30 p.m.
Hartsville vs. Blythewood, 3 p.m.
Wilson vs. Keenan, 4:30 p.m.
Ridge View vs. Gray Collegiate, 6 p.m.
