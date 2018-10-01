Nation’s top prospect highlights star-studded Chick-fil-A Classic field

James Wiseman, the No. 1 high school basketball prospect for Class of 2019, will be making a stop in the Midlands this year.
Wiseman and his Memphis East squad will be playing in the 17th annual Chick-fil-A Classic at Richland Northeast on Dec. 26-29. It is the first year the tournament will be played after Christmas.
CFA Classic director Gary Fulmer said it is the first time the top prospect in the country for that’s year class is playing in the event.
The 6-foot-11 Wiseman is currently uncommitted but has taken official visits to Kansas, Kentucky and has more planned to Vanderbilt, Florida State and hometown Memphis. Wiseman played for current Memphis University coach Penny Hardaway, who left Memphis East to coach at his alma mater.
Memphis East was ranked No. 4 in USA Today’s Super 25 last year and has won three straight Class 3A state titles.
Memphis East is part of a talented field for the event, which includes out-of-state schools Sunrise Academy (Kan.), St. Benedict’s (NJ), Hillcrest (Ariz.), St. Frances Academy (Md.), Roman Catholic (Pa.), Independence (NC), Holy Spirit (Ga.), Bella Vista (Ariz.), Norcross (Ga.), Salesian College Prep (Calif.) and The Rock School (Fla.)
Holy Spirit has Anthony Edwards, the No. 3 prospect in the Class of 2020, according to 247Sports. Sunrise has the 10th-best prospect for Class of 2020 in N’Faly Dante along with four other Division I commits Austin Crowley (Vanderbilt), Grant Sherfield (UCLA), Jordan Turner (Baylor) and Bryce Cook (SMU).
The four South Carolina teams in the event are Dorman, Ridge View, Gray Collegiate and Keenan. Dorman, Ridge View and Gray Collegiate each won state championships last year and Keenan made it to upper state championship. Gray was runner-up in the American Bracket last year.
The SC teams will play on the first day of the tournament. The schedule for the event will be released on a later date.
In addition to the Classic, the event also will have the Chick-fil-A Challenge made up of Richland Northeast, Westwood, Blythewood, Lower Richland, Hartsville, York Prep, Lakeside (Ga.), Greenforest (Ga.) and United Faith (NC).
Ticket information can be found on the tournament’s website https://www.chick-fil-aclassic.com/ .
