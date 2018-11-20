Monday’s Midlands’ high school basketball scoreboard

Boys basketball
Fairfield Central 54, Airport 52
FC: Will Barber 21, JR Edmonds 16, White 6, Young 5, QuattleSaum 4, Hunter 2. A: RJ Howell 14, Jalen Canada 13, Allen 8, Perry 6, Kennerly 6, Harris 2, Lawrence 2, Allen 1
Lexington 71, Strom Thurmond 42
L: Rivers 5, Mason Carver 25, Reed 4,Green 7, Foulks 11, Edwards 1, Long 6, Corley 9, Bouknight 2. ST: Brown 3, Stover 4, J Jones 16, Culbreath 6, Johnson 3, Miles 10
River Bluff 70, Mid-Carolina 36
RB: Windom 7, Trottier 4, Spencer 4, Stills 2, Cusaac 4, Green 3, JT Reeves 20, Jenkins 6, Andrew Robinson 11, Cranshaw 2, Reeves 2, DaSilva 3. MC: Ansley Bowers 10, Edwards 7, Brooks 7, Bookman 9, Dewalt 1, Boland 2
Irmo 45, Mauldin 39
I: Trevez Caldwell 16, Williams 7, Bing 6, Washington 6, Rivers 6
Girls basketball
Westwood 71, Crestwood 22
W: U. Drake 22, N. Leveretter 15, J. Frederick 14, Lockett 5, Mines 5, Wade 4, Etheredge 2, Marshall 2, Scott 2. C: Rembert 6, Washington 5, Young 5, Davis 4, Kennedy 2
Gilbert 60, Ben Lippen 48
BL: Riley Beyer 11, Elizabeth Rew 15, Cache Jones 10, Shevchik 2, Ariel Miller 10. G: Pride 6, Hendrix 5, Paris Gartmon 14, Chasity Dent 23, Gregg 1, Smith 5
Irmo 49, Richland Northeast 22
I: Ehrial Wagstaff 17, Dopico 8, Lovett 7
Airport 51, Blythewood 32
A: Jayla Jamison 12, India Candelario 11
Hammond 52, Eau Claire 38
Ridge View 51, AC Flora 48
RV: Mya 3, Keller 2, Aliyahh Kelley 14, Mitchem 6, Standifer 4, Lalia Acox 11, Goodwin 6, Daney 6. ACF: Debrielle Williams 11, Laronda Quattlebaum 10, McKinley Brooks-Sumpter 17, Richmond 4, Eargle 4
Heathwood Hall 46, Lugoff-Elgin 39
HH: Morgan Goodwin 15, Moore 9, Gonzalez-Varela 8, McInnis 4, McIntosh 4, Edwards 2, Allen 2, Todd 2
