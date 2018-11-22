See which girls, boys teams made it into Midlands Top 10 preseason basketball polls

The Midlands Boys and Girls Preseason Top 10 polls as voted on by a panel from The State
Midlands Boys Top 10
1. Ridge View
Coach: Yerrick Stoneman (3rd year, 36-16)
Last Year’s Record: 21-8
Key Players Lost: None
Key Returnees: JaVon Anderson, Crosby Harris-James, Walyn Napper, Malcolm Wilson, Joseph McKenney, Tyler Rice
Newcomers to Watch: Ja’Von Benson
2. Gray Collegiate
Coach: Dion Bethea (6 years, 129-30)
Last Year’s Record: 25-4
Key Players Lost: Michael Marsh, Juwan Gary
Key Returnees: Tommy Bruner, Khalil Robinson, Jalil Robinson, Dallaz Corbitt
Newcomers to Watch: Jalen Deloach, Chase McDuffie
3. Keenan
Coach: Zach Norris
Last Year’s Record: 22-6
Key Players Lost: Ervin Stone
Key Returnees: Dillon Jones, Raekwon Horton, Q’dardius Sanders, Latrell Taylor, Terrian Tyler
Newcomers to Watch: Asanti Price
4. Westwood
Coach: Ty Baumgardner (1st year, 17th overall, 336-138)
Last Year’s Record: 19-7
Key Players Lost: None
Key Returnees: Russell Jones Jr., Ta’jay Dunlap, Tyrrell Huff, Jalen Watson, Kendall Wormack
5. Blythewood
Coach: Zeke Washington
Last Year’s Record: 24-3
Key Players Lost: Robert Braswell, Jonathan Breeland
Key Returnees: Tre Jackson, Travis Thompson, Donovin Range
Newcomers to Watch: Julian Phillips
6. AC Flora
Coach: Joshua Staley (14th year, 291-96)
Last Year’s Record: 20-6
Key Players Lost: Diamante Brown, Zach Foulks, Nasir Boyce
Key Returnees: Derrick Sinkler, Patrick Iriel, Daniel Finney
Newcomers to Watch: Robert McCray V and Twanyhe Butler
7. Irmo
Coach: Tim Whipple (38 years, 740 – 274)
Last Year’s Record: 21-8
Key Players Lost: Winston Hill, Raekwon Heath, Hasuan Rivers, Javonte Young
Key Returnees: Trevez Caldwell, Bostun Rivers, Dylan Williams
Newcomers to Watch: CJ Washington, Tyrell Bing, Khari Felder, Cameron Readus
8. Cardinal Newman
Coach: Phillip Deter (3rd year, 41-17)
Last Year’s Record: 22-6
Key Players Lost: Patrick Reedy, Brandon Pirie, Daniel Dunlap, Shane O’Connor
Key Returnees: Chico Carter Jr., Josh Beadle, Bryce Earle, Malik Tucker, Terrell Flemming (12th)
Newcomers to Watch: Silas Christie, Shayne Monsanto, Thomas Tyler, Payton Cooper, Charlie Cooper
9. River Bluff
Coach: Ben Lee
Last Year’s Record 17-9
Key Players Lost: Ram Matthews
Key Returnees: Jeremiah Reeves, Terrill Windom, Andrew Robinson
Newcomers to Watch: Booker Cusaac (injured most of last season)
10. Newberry
Coach: Chad Cary (19th at Newberry, 24th overall)
Last Year’s Record: 17-7
Key Players Lost: Terrell Rogers, Tyriq Goodman
Key Returnees: Nick Paul, Tyrese Cromer, Kajuan Wise, Ahmad Willis, Zay Chalmers
Newcomers to Watch: Tyriq Priestly
Others receiving votes: Lower Richland, Brookland-Cayce
Midlands Girls Top 10 Poll
1. Spring Valley
Coach: Megan Assey (7th year)
Last Year’s Record: 28-2
Key Players Lost: Kristian Wall
Key Returnees: Taylor Lewis, Ashley Williamson, Destiny Coleman, Lauryn Taylor
Newcomers to Watch: Taylor Britt
2. Westwood
Coach: Gregory Bauldrick (4 years, 71-27)
Last Year’s Record: 23-4
Key Players Lost: Mya Belton
Key Returnees: Unique Drake, Nyah Leveretter, Maliyah Lockett, Malayziah Etheredge
Newcomers to Watch: Ja’La Wade, Essence Marshall
3. Cardinal Newman
Coach: Molly Rainwater (Third year, 38-13)
Last Year’s Record: 20-6
Key Players Lost: Tyra Beadle and Mya Parter
Key Returnees: Audrey Meyers, Ashlyn Watkins
Newcomers to Watch: Tanaja Kennedy
4. Newberry
Coach: Melissa Mendenhal
Last Year’s Record: 25-4
Key Players Lost: Kelsey Felks, Rayanna Davis, Meya Miller
Key Returnees: Zacharia Epps, Diamond Davis
5. (tie) Swansea
Coach: Tamara Perdue (7th year)
Last Year’s Record: 19-9
Key Players Lost: Kelsha Sloan
Key Returnees: Danae McNeal, Lauryn Robinson, Zharia Gillings
Newcomers to Watch: Mya Edmond
5. (tie) Keenan
Coach: Reggie McLain (18th year, 263-142)
Last Year’s Record 18-7
Key Players Lost: Logan Taylor McDaniel, Jadimond Hickman, Anastacia Hammonds
Key Returnees: Milaysia Fulwiley, Courtney Jones
Newcomers to Watch: Dyani Burke, Tamara Davis
7. Lower Richland
Coach: Keturah Jackson (6th year overall)
Last Year’s Record: 15-10
Key Players Lost: Seanavier Washington
Key Returnees: Anala Nelson, LaNiya Smith, Jordan Canty, Zhayla Adams, Ireona Brooks
Newcomers to Watch: Tasharia Jones
8. Batesburg-Leesville
Coach: Jessica Barr-Dennis (20 years)
Last Year’s Record: 20-4
Key Players Lost: Sabrona Gantt, Mylasia Gantt
Key Returnees: Taleah Tolen Jaylah Barr Kenyanna Morris
Newcomers to Watch: Ashanti Gilliam, Dyani Dennis, Tayliah Corbitt
9. Dutch Fork
Coach: Marilyn Norris
Last Year’s Record: 15-9
Key Players Lost: Madison Golden
Key Returnees: Wareanna Butler, Katrice Jackson, Jala Robertson
Newcomers to Watch: Chrisyonna Jackson
10. Lexington
Coach: Molly Goodrich (9th year overall, 157-49, 4th at Lexington)
Last year’s record: 16-10
Key Players Lost: Alanna Langford
Key Returners: Olivia Thompson, Brooke Folks
Newcomers to watch: Hannah Kumiyama, Claire Tarlton
Others receiving votes: Ridge View, Irmo, Hammond, AC Flora
