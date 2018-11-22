Watch: Ridge View celebrates state title victory

Ridge View defeated Wilson, 74-70, to win the Class 4A boys state championship.
By
High School Basketball

See which girls, boys teams made it into Midlands Top 10 preseason basketball polls

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

November 22, 2018 08:15 AM

The Midlands Boys and Girls Preseason Top 10 polls as voted on by a panel from The State

Midlands Boys Top 10

1. Ridge View

Coach: Yerrick Stoneman (3rd year, 36-16)

Last Year’s Record: 21-8

Key Players Lost: None

Key Returnees: JaVon Anderson, Crosby Harris-James, Walyn Napper, Malcolm Wilson, Joseph McKenney, Tyler Rice

Newcomers to Watch: Ja’Von Benson

2. Gray Collegiate

Coach: Dion Bethea (6 years, 129-30)

Last Year’s Record: 25-4

Key Players Lost: Michael Marsh, Juwan Gary

Key Returnees: Tommy Bruner, Khalil Robinson, Jalil Robinson, Dallaz Corbitt

Newcomers to Watch: Jalen Deloach, Chase McDuffie

3. Keenan

Coach: Zach Norris

Last Year’s Record: 22-6

Key Players Lost: Ervin Stone

Key Returnees: Dillon Jones, Raekwon Horton, Q’dardius Sanders, Latrell Taylor, Terrian Tyler

Newcomers to Watch: Asanti Price

4. Westwood

Coach: Ty Baumgardner (1st year, 17th overall, 336-138)

Last Year’s Record: 19-7

Key Players Lost: None

Key Returnees: Russell Jones Jr., Ta’jay Dunlap, Tyrrell Huff, Jalen Watson, Kendall Wormack

5. Blythewood

Coach: Zeke Washington

Last Year’s Record: 24-3

Key Players Lost: Robert Braswell, Jonathan Breeland

Key Returnees: Tre Jackson, Travis Thompson, Donovin Range

Newcomers to Watch: Julian Phillips

6. AC Flora

Coach: Joshua Staley (14th year, 291-96)

Last Year’s Record: 20-6

Key Players Lost: Diamante Brown, Zach Foulks, Nasir Boyce

Key Returnees: Derrick Sinkler, Patrick Iriel, Daniel Finney

Newcomers to Watch: Robert McCray V and Twanyhe Butler

7. Irmo

Coach: Tim Whipple (38 years, 740 – 274)

Last Year’s Record: 21-8

Key Players Lost: Winston Hill, Raekwon Heath, Hasuan Rivers, Javonte Young

Key Returnees: Trevez Caldwell, Bostun Rivers, Dylan Williams

Newcomers to Watch: CJ Washington, Tyrell Bing, Khari Felder, Cameron Readus

8. Cardinal Newman

Coach: Phillip Deter (3rd year, 41-17)

Last Year’s Record: 22-6

Key Players Lost: Patrick Reedy, Brandon Pirie, Daniel Dunlap, Shane O’Connor

Key Returnees: Chico Carter Jr., Josh Beadle, Bryce Earle, Malik Tucker, Terrell Flemming (12th)

Newcomers to Watch: Silas Christie, Shayne Monsanto, Thomas Tyler, Payton Cooper, Charlie Cooper

9. River Bluff

Coach: Ben Lee

Last Year’s Record 17-9

Key Players Lost: Ram Matthews

Key Returnees: Jeremiah Reeves, Terrill Windom, Andrew Robinson

Newcomers to Watch: Booker Cusaac (injured most of last season)

10. Newberry

Coach: Chad Cary (19th at Newberry, 24th overall)

Last Year’s Record: 17-7

Key Players Lost: Terrell Rogers, Tyriq Goodman

Key Returnees: Nick Paul, Tyrese Cromer, Kajuan Wise, Ahmad Willis, Zay Chalmers

Newcomers to Watch: Tyriq Priestly

Others receiving votes: Lower Richland, Brookland-Cayce

Midlands Girls Top 10 Poll

1. Spring Valley

Coach: Megan Assey (7th year)

Last Year’s Record: 28-2

Key Players Lost: Kristian Wall

Key Returnees: Taylor Lewis, Ashley Williamson, Destiny Coleman, Lauryn Taylor

Newcomers to Watch: Taylor Britt

2. Westwood

Coach: Gregory Bauldrick (4 years, 71-27)

Last Year’s Record: 23-4

Key Players Lost: Mya Belton

Key Returnees: Unique Drake, Nyah Leveretter, Maliyah Lockett, Malayziah Etheredge

Newcomers to Watch: Ja’La Wade, Essence Marshall

3. Cardinal Newman

Coach: Molly Rainwater (Third year, 38-13)

Last Year’s Record: 20-6

Key Players Lost: Tyra Beadle and Mya Parter

Key Returnees: Audrey Meyers, Ashlyn Watkins

Newcomers to Watch: Tanaja Kennedy

4. Newberry

Coach: Melissa Mendenhal

Last Year’s Record: 25-4

Key Players Lost: Kelsey Felks, Rayanna Davis, Meya Miller

Key Returnees: Zacharia Epps, Diamond Davis

5. (tie) Swansea

Coach: Tamara Perdue (7th year)

Last Year’s Record: 19-9

Key Players Lost: Kelsha Sloan

Key Returnees: Danae McNeal, Lauryn Robinson, Zharia Gillings

Newcomers to Watch: Mya Edmond

5. (tie) Keenan

Coach: Reggie McLain (18th year, 263-142)

Last Year’s Record 18-7

Key Players Lost: Logan Taylor McDaniel, Jadimond Hickman, Anastacia Hammonds

Key Returnees: Milaysia Fulwiley, Courtney Jones

Newcomers to Watch: Dyani Burke, Tamara Davis

7. Lower Richland

Coach: Keturah Jackson (6th year overall)

Last Year’s Record: 15-10

Key Players Lost: Seanavier Washington

Key Returnees: Anala Nelson, LaNiya Smith, Jordan Canty, Zhayla Adams, Ireona Brooks

Newcomers to Watch: Tasharia Jones

8. Batesburg-Leesville

Coach: Jessica Barr-Dennis (20 years)

Last Year’s Record: 20-4

Key Players Lost: Sabrona Gantt, Mylasia Gantt

Key Returnees: Taleah Tolen Jaylah Barr Kenyanna Morris

Newcomers to Watch: Ashanti Gilliam, Dyani Dennis, Tayliah Corbitt

9. Dutch Fork

Coach: Marilyn Norris

Last Year’s Record: 15-9

Key Players Lost: Madison Golden

Key Returnees: Wareanna Butler, Katrice Jackson, Jala Robertson

Newcomers to Watch: Chrisyonna Jackson

10. Lexington

Coach: Molly Goodrich (9th year overall, 157-49, 4th at Lexington)

Last year’s record: 16-10

Key Players Lost: Alanna Langford

Key Returners: Olivia Thompson, Brooke Folks

Newcomers to watch: Hannah Kumiyama, Claire Tarlton

Others receiving votes: Ridge View, Irmo, Hammond, AC Flora

