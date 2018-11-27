Tuesday’s Midlands high school basketball scoreboard

Girls High School Basketball
Mid-Carolina 54, Pelion 22
MC: Huffstetler 4, Williams 1, Ballentine 6, Kayla Tobe 11, Cary 4, Shealy 2, White 6, Nia Hall 13, Goode 2, Mathis 5. P: Craft 8, Flossie 2, Walker 3, Keith 8, Blanton 1
AC Flora 65, Ben Lippen 19
ACF: McKinley Brooks-Sumpter 22, Debrielle Williams 16, Quattlebaum 7, Sessions 6, Best 4, Glover 4,Richmond 3, Adeoje 2, Eargle 2. BL: Beyer 5, Jones 4, Rew 3, Nguyen 2, Shevchik 2, Miller 2, Christensen 1
Westwood 77, White Knoll 29
Westwood: Nyah Leveretter 18, Essence Marshall 17, Unique Drake 13, Lockett 6, Wade 6, Etheredge 5, Frederick 5, Mines 3. WK: J. Jenkins 10, Webb 7, Cowen 4, Singleton 3, Cokely 2, Rice 2, King 1
Lower Richland 78, Blythewood 32
LR: Ireona Brooks 20, Laniya Smith 17, Anala Nelson 12, Tashara Jones 12, Zhayla Adams 11, Canty 2, Floyd 2, Brown 2. B: Alexis Mims 10 Emetum Gallman 6, Swanier 4, Jones 3, Terry 2.
Airport 44 Swansea 34
A: India Candelario 14, Amea Ziegler 11, Jamison 9, Cullum 4, Corbitt 2, Henning 2, Jackson 2. S: Jasmine Lowman 10, Robinson 9, McNeal 7, Gillings 3, Edmond 2, Hampton 2, Pressley 1
McCormick 47, Saluda 37
S: Carroll 3, Hill 8, Tiara Daniels 14, Ouzts 6, Lott 6. M: Brown 10, Creswell 7, H. Wideman 11 Q. Wideman 6, T. Davis 13
North Augusta 52, Dutch Fork 38
NA: Tyliah Burns 20, Mya Burns 11, Bell 4, Ingram 6, Smith 2, Lee 9. DF: Robertson 6, Butler 5, Jackson 6, Brennan 7, Williams 2, Talaysia Barnwell 10, Mullings 2
Lexington 72, Columbia 19
L: Olivia Thompson 27, Foulks 8, Monroe 7
Dreher 52, Richland Northeast 40
RNE: Macon 7, Eaddy 9, Brown 2, Wiggins 2, Taylor 18, Jones 2. D: Williams 8, Foulks 4, English 14, Burton 22, Praylow 2, Odom 2.
Irmo 57, River Bluff 22
I: Ehrial Wagstaff 20, Madison Dopico 12. RB: Heldreth 8, Marren 7, Coats 5, Smith 2
Boys Basketball
Irmo 48, River Bluff 43
I: Willams 2, Trevez Caldwell 16, Rivers 6, CJ Washington 13, Bing 6, Felder 3, Avery 2. RB: Trottier 3, Spencer 4, Cusaac 6, JT Reeves 9. Andrew Robinson 16, M. Reeves 5
Richland Northeast 64, Dreher 54
RNE: Durand 10, Hall 12, Montgomery 2, Nowell 23, Grayson 10, Pratt 7. D: Dreher 2, Jennings 4, King 10, Holas 2, Elmore 8, Beck 4, Sheppard 18, Parr 6.
AC Flora 71, Ben Lippen 59
ACF: DJ Sinkler 14, RJ Mobley 14, Pat Iriel 10, R. McCray 8, D. Finney 8, Q. Riley 7, E. Swann 3, C. Gibson 2, J. Moore 2. BL: Emmanuel Hughes 27, Rico Dorsey 19, Owens 9, Randolph 4
Airport 66, Swansea 58
AHS: RJ Howell 21, Jalen Canada 15, Jahmari Kennerly 11, Lawrence 7, Beckham 4, Stone 4, Caughman 3, Allen 1. SHS: Keenan Coats 36, Crum 8, Macon 8, Lowman 2, Reed 2, Rodriguez 2
Hammond 77, Northside Christian 28
H: Wilson 5, Cleo Canty 13, Davies 5, Toman 6, Jordan Burch 16, Felder 2, Trent Green 15, Josh Lipsitz 15. N: Reiser 3, Kodman 4, Caudill 7, Reuss 5, Toney 4, Brasington 5
Blythewood 75, Lower Richland 67
B: Tre Jackson 21, Williams 18, Shephard 11. LR: Flood 18, Hicks 13, Richardson 10
Lakewood 74, Lee Central 66
L: Juwan Perdue 23, Nazir Andino 20, Quentin Hodge 11, Stevens 5, Carmack 5, Richardson 4, Sheffield 2, Andrews 2, Owens 2. LC: Daveon Thomas 20, Lebron Thomas 13, Kentrell Holloman 12, Javonte McLeod 11, Halley 6, Kelly 2, Reed 1
Covenant Classical 47, Mead Hall 24
C: Richard Moseley 26, Ronnie Combs 16, Craddock 3, LaGeorge 2. MH: Ford Vaughters 10, Edwards 9, Current 3, Acord 2
Pelion 57, Mid-Carolina 48
P: Travon Alston 15, Malcolm Davis 15, Niko Austin 12, Gray 8, Crawford 4, Dwyer 3. MC: Ansley Bowers 11, Darian Bookman 11, Boyd 10, Boland 10, Dewalt 4, Brooks 2.
Westwood 66, White Knoll 58
Westwood: Ta’jay Dunlap 24, Russell Jones Jr. 21, McDaniels 9, Huff 5, Lewis 3, Horn 2, Farmer 2. WK: Tauris Watson 18, Jalen Jennings 16, Culbreth 8, Ray 8, E. Williams 4, J. Williams 2, Rumph 2
Ridge View 57, Spring Valley 51
RV: Walyn Napper 18, Javon Benson 12, Malcolm Wilson 11, Crosby James 11
