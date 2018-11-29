Thursday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

Girls Basketball
Westwood 74, Fairfield Central 19
W: Unique Drake 14, Nyah Leveretter 14, Maliyah Lockett 10, Essence Marshall 10, Frederick 8, McCants 6, Etheredge 4, Scott 4, Hall 2, Mines 2. FC: L. Boyd 12, Gray 3, Gaines 2, Kincaia 2
Greenwood 48, River Bluff 29
RB: Dori Heldreth 14, Marren 6, Perry 3, Rozier 3, Berndt 2, Smith 1
Boys basketball
River Bluff 59, Greenwood 58
RB: Trottier 3, Damone Spencer 14, Cusaac 5, JT Reeves 20, Robinson 8, Cranshaw 2, Reeves 7. G: Calhoun 19, Makins 2, Cunningham 20, Palmero 4, Coats 2, Holloway 7, Curry 3, Williams 1
Westwood 102, Fairfield Central 47
W: Kendall Wormack 19, Bre’on Lewis 18, Ta’jay Dunlap 16, Russell Jones Jr. 11, Santana Turner 11, Watson 7, Horn 6, Savage 4, Farmer 4,, McDaniels 3, Huff 3. FC: JR Edmonds 15, Sintell Quattlebaum 10, White 6, Jo. Boyd 6, Hunter 4, Plug 3, Craig 1, Ju. Boyd 1
Comments