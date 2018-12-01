Friday’s Midlands high school basketball scoreboard

Girls basketball
Cardinal Newman 56, AC Flora 46
CN: Ashlyn Watkins 26, Tanaja Kennedy 13, Audrey Meyers 11, Laubacker 4, Boyer 2. ACF: M. Brooks-Sumpter 19, D. Williams 12, Quattlebaum 9, Richmond 6
Westwood 64, Airport 32
W: Nyah Leveretter 16, Essence Marshall 10, Ja’La Wade 10, McCants 9, Etheredge 7, Drake 6, Lockett 4, Frederick 2. A: Candelatio 9, Henning 7, Jamison 6, Jackson 5, Thompson 5
Lower Richland 60, Keenan 36
LR: Ireona Brooks 20, Zhayla Adams 19, Anala Nelson 11, Canty 4, Brown 3, Tillman 3. K: Burke 8, Jones 7, Fulwiley 7, Davis 5, Marshall 4, Lewis 2, Johnson 2, Woods 1
Batesburg-Leesville 30, Gilbert 29
G: Pride 9, Gartmon 8, Hendrix 2, Leaphart 5, Dent 5. B-L: Gilliam 8, Burton 7, Anderson 5, Morris 4, Barr 3, Tolen 2, Part-Williams 1
Spring Valley 82, Richland Northeast 21
SV: K. Taylor 2, T. Lewis 6, Wiley 5, Destiny Coleman 10, Bailey 6, K. Taylor 11, Britt 7, Ashley Williamson 14, L. Taylor 6, Jordan Garza 11, Lee 4. RN: Macon 11, Thompson 4, Taylor 3, Eaddy 3
Lexington 59 Irmo 44
L: Olivia Thompson 21, Brooke Foulks 18. I: Madison Dopico 14, Maliyah Mason 12, Shaniece Jones 10
Saluda 42, Strom Thurmond 39
S: Carroll 8, Kalisha Hill 14, Daniels 9, Ouzts 1, Lott 6. ST: Miles 7, Williams 3, Jonelle Brown 17, Stone 3, Hamilton 6
Laurence Manning 47, Ben Lippen 33
BL: Beyer 5, Rew 8, Meetze 2, Nguyen 3, Cache Jones 15. LMA: Lexi Bennett 26, Bryant 2, Boykin 3, Harrington 8, Burns 2, Hicks 2, A. Bennett 4
Dorman 50, Dutch Fork 34
D: Rice 8, Schachen 7, Washington 8, Bomar 6, Keenan 4, Bobo 2, Nash 2, Tamia Bradley 13. DF: Butler 9, Jackson 4, Williams 6, Holt-Graham 8, Barnwell 7
Chapin 45, Mid-Carolina 32
C: Lott 8, Robinson 2, Derrick 1, Emma Fabry 12, Lawton 4, Tamia Rutherford 15, Mayers 3. MC: Tobe 3, Huffstetler 2, White 2, Nia Hall 25
Boys basketball
Gray Collegiate 90, Northwood Temple (NC) 63
GC: Tommy Bruner 15, Khalil Robinson 12, Jalil Robinson 23, Jalen Deloach 13, Corbitt 8, Chase McDuffie 14, Jenkins 1, Rhome 4. NT: Drier 3, Harvey 14, Carter 2, Josh Nickelberry 32, Axel 3, Jackson 3, Young 6
Westwood 82, Airport 54
W: Ta’jay Dunlap 21, Russel Jones 13, Tyrell Huff 11, Lewis 9, Wormack 9, McDaniels 5, Turner 5, Horn 4, Farmer 2, Savage 2, Watson 1. A: Nanders Lawrence 22, RJ Howell 10, Kennerly 6, Canada 4, Allen 3, Allen 3, Caughman 3, Robinson 2, Stone 1
Lexington 53, Irmo 37
L: Mason Carver 18, Green 2, Foulks 5, Will Edwards 12, Jonathan Corley 16. I: Williams 5, T.Caldwell 17, Rivers 6, Wash 5, Forest 2, Bing 2
AC Flora 57, Cardinal Newman 55
ACF: DJ Sinkler 24, Pat Iriel 13, T. Butler 6, J. Moore 5, D. Greene 4, R. Mobley 4, M. Jamison 1. CN: Chico Carter Jr. 29, Malik Tucker 10, Beadle 5, Tyler 4, Earle 3, Flemming 2, Christie 2
Keenan 67, Lower Richland 53
LR: Anthony Huff 11, Fred Archie 10, K. Richardson 8. K: Asanti Price 25, Latrell Taylor 18, R.aekwon Horton 11
Batesburg-Leesville 61, Gilbert 41
G: Walker 4, Jy Tolen 10, Kirkland 1, Chase Smith 15, Dre Cook 11. B-L: Jenevas Williams 11, Keshoun Williams 13, Hendrix 1, Wayman Gillman 13, Koon 1, Darius Dennis 14, Jackson 4, Robinson 4
Lugoff-Elgin 59, North Central 58
LE: Austin Shilhavy 16, Ty Cobb 13, Zarrius Salmond 11
Brookland-Cayce 76, Columbia 48
BC: D’Andrik Myers 21, Zack McCoy 17, Aubrey Richardson 15, Martin 9, Cole 5, Gardner 4, Mays 2, Ferguson 2, Tillman 1. C: D. Grate 15, Brown 8, Darden 6, Wright 5, Tucker 4, Ball 2, Puch 2, Smith 2, Morgan 2, White 2
Camden 72, Crestwood 56
CAM: Trajon Pate 23, Dwight Coleman 12
Comments