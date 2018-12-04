Monday’s Midlands high school basketball scoreboard

Girls Basketball
Cardinal Newman 55 Cannon School (NC) 39
CN: Ashlyn Watkins 20, Audrey Meyers 17, Tanaja Kennedy 14, Boyer 3, Holbrook 1 Cannon: Reigan Richardson 20, Wood 9, Edwards 4, Davis 2, Livingston 2, Galloway 2
Gray Collegiate 52, Heathwood Hall 46
GCA: Kayla Gordon 21, Potts 8, Street 7, Marti 7, Shoop 5, Doctor 2, Samuel 2 HHES: Morgan Goodwin 18, Moore 8, Tuller 5, Allen 5, Edwards 4, McIntosh 2, Gonzalez-Varela 2, McInnis 2
Boys Basketball
Cardinal Newman 76, Cannon School (NC) 73 (OT)
CN: Chico Carter Jr. 21, Thomas Tyler 14, Josh Beadle 14, Malik Tucker 11, Christie 8, Earle 3, White 2, Cooper 2, Flemming 1. Cannon: Jaden Bradley 24, DJ Nix 20, Jaylen Dibble 10, Moss 7, Elrod 6, Alexander 3
