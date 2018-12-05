Bojangles’ Bash kicks star-studded month of hoops events in the Midlands

The Bojangles’ Bash begins Thursday at Ridge View High School and features No. 3 ranked Oak Hill as the main attraction.
The Warriors feature guard Cole Anthony, the No. 3 ranked prospect in the country, along with big man Kofi Cockburn and former AC Flora/Lower Richland standout Christian Brown. Ridge View plays Oak Hill on Friday. Blazers coach Yerrick Stoneman was a former assistant at Oak Hill.
State champions Gray Collegiate and Dorman also are in the star-studded event. Gray will play Aspire Academy and Cardinal Newman. Dorman and Ridge View play on Saturday in a matchup of defending state champs.
The Bash kicks off a busy month of basketball tournaments in the Midlands, which includes Farm Bureau Classic, Hoopology at Cardinal Newman, two Phenom Hoops events and the Chick-fil-A Classic.
Here are three things to watch at this week’s Bojangles’ Bash:
Gary, Brown back home
Juwan Gary and Christian Brown left the Midlands for their senior seasons but will be back home this week.
Brown is at Oak Hill after playing at A.C. Flora and Lower Richland. He is averaging 12.6 points a game. Gary is at Liberty Heights (NC) after helping Gray Collegiate to a state title last year.
Brown and Gary will square off Saturday at 6 p.m.
All eyes on Cole Anthony
Zion Williamson was the most-watched high school player a year ago. This year, the honor goes to Anthony, the top-ranked combo guard in the country who has the flair with his passes and also shooting touch to go with his point guard skills.
Anthony is averaging a triple-double so far this season with 13.6 points, 12.1 rebounds and 10.1 assists per game.
Gamecock signee Hannibal in action
South Carolina signee Trae Hannibal and his Hartsville squad will play the first game Thursday night against Aspire Academy.
Hannibal is back to 100 percent after missing a couple games with an ankle injury. The guard had a triple-double (21 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists) in Tuesday’s 79-70 win over Sumter.
For the season, Hannibal is averaging 20.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists a game
Bojangles Bash
When: Dec 6-8
Where: Ridge View High School
Tickets: $10 each session. Saturday’s session will be cleared out after the 3 p.m. game
Website: Complete schedule can be found at http://bojanglesbash.com
Teams playing: AC Flora, Aspire Academy (Ky.), Cardinal Newman, Cox Mill (NC), Dorman, Gray Collegiate, Hartsville, Huntington Prep (WV), Keenan, Liberty Heights (NC), Lower Richland, Nation Ford, North Mecklenburg (NC), Oak Hill (Va.), Our Savior New American (NY), Ridge View, Trinity Christian (NC), York Prep
Players to watch: Cole Anthony (Oak Hill), Joshua Beadle (Cardinal Newman), Jaemyn Brakefield (Huntington Prep), Christian Brown (Oak Hill), Tommy Bruner (Gray Collegiate), Chico Carter (Cardinal Newman), Cofi Cockburn (Oak Hill), Ta’Lon Cooper (Dorman), Dallaz Corbitt (Gray Collegiate), Deuce Dean (York Prep), Greg Gantt (Trinity Christian), Juwan Gary (Liberty Heights), Trae Hannibal (Hartsville), Dillon Jones (Keenan), Sekou Sada Kalle (Aspire Academy), Jonathan Kuminga (Our Savior), Tristan Maxwell (North Mecklenburg), Wendell Moore (Cox Mill), Walyn Napper (Ridge View), Asanti Price (Keenan), Khalil Robinson (Gray Collegiate), Khy Smith (Nation Ford), Myles Tate (Dorman), Cam Thomas (Oak Hill), JT Thor (Huntington Prep), Jihaun Westbrook (Aspire Academy), Malcolm Wilson (Ridge View)
Schedule:
Thursday: Hartsville vs. Our Savior New American (NY), 6:15 p.m.; AC Flora vs. Keenan, 7:30 p.m.; Ridge View vs. Aspire Academy (Ky.), 8:45 p.m.
Friday: Aspire Academy vs. Gray Collegiate, 5 p.m.; Our Savior New American (NY) vs. Huntington Prep (WV), 6:15 p.m. Trinity Christian vs. Dorman, 7:30 p.m.; Ridge View vs. Oak Hill (Va.)
Saturday: York Prep vs. Lower Richland, 11 a.m.; Nation Ford vs. North Mecklenburg, 12:30 p.m.; Huntington Prep (WV) vs. Aspire Academy (Ky.); 2 p.m.: Cox Mill (NC) vs. Trinity Christian (NC), 4:30 p.m. Oak Hill (Va.) vs. Liberty Heights (NC), 6 p.m.; Dorman vs. Ridge View, 7:30 p.m.; Gray Collegiate vs. Cardinal Newman, 9 p.m.
Farm Bureau Showcase
When: Dec. 15
Where: Lexington High School
Matchups: AC Flora vs. Sumter, 1:45 p.m.; Keenan vs. Hartsville, 3:15 p.m.; Lexington vs. Dorman, 5 p.m. (girls); Porter-Gaud vs. Dorman, 7 p.m.; Lexington vs. Dreher, 8:30 p.m.
Cardinal Newman Hoopology Showcase
When: Dec. 15
Where: Cardinal Newman High School
Matchups: Hammond vs. Ridge View, 11 a.m. (girls); Hammond vs. Greenville, 12:30 p.m.; Heathwood Hall vs. Christian Academy, 2 p.m.; Dutch Fork vs. First Baptist, 3:30 p.m. (girls); Lower Richland vs. York Prep, 5 p.m.; Cardinal Newman vs. Westwood, 6:30 p.m. (girls); Cardinal Newman vs. Christ Church
Phenom Hoops Capital City Jam
When: Dec. 15
Where: Ben Lippen High School
Website: www.phenomhoops.com
Matchups: Hunter Kinard Tyler vs. First Baptist, 3 p.m.; Ben Lippen vs. Lee Central; Legacy Early College vs. Northside Christian, 6:30 p.m.; Liberty Heights vs. Lakewood, 8:15 p.m.
Phenom Hoops Palmetto Winter Classic
When: Dec. 20-22
Where: Ben Lippen High School
Website: www.phenomhoops.com
Teams playing: AC Flora, Asheville Christian (NC), Ben Lippen, Blythewood, Cardinal Newman, Christ Church, Concord First Assembly (NC), Great Bridge (Va.), Hartsville, Heritage (WV), Heathwood Hall, Holly Springs (NC), Lincoln Charter (NC), Morgan County (Ga.), Ridge View, Sumter
Chick-fil-A Classic
When: Dec. 26-29
Where: Richland Northeast High School
Website: Complete schedule can be found on https://www.chick-fil-aclassic.com
Teams playing: Bella Vista (Ariz.), Dorman, Gray Collegiate, Hillcrest Prep (Ariz), Holy Spirit Prep (Ga.), Independence (NC), Keenan, Memphis East (Tenn.), Norcross (Ga.), Ridge View, Roman Catholic (Pa.), Salesian Collegie Prep (Calif.), Sunrise Christian (Kan), St. Benedict (NJ), St. Frances (Md.), The Rock School (Fla.)
Players to watch: Terry Armstrong (Bella Vista), Adrian Baldwin (St. Frances), Brandon Boston (Norcross), Tommy Bruner (Gray Collegiate), Bryce Cook (Sunrise Christian), Austin Crowley (Sunrise Christian), Malcolm Dandridge (Memphis East), N’Faly Dante (Sunrise Christian), Anthony Edwards (Holy Spirit), Malik Hall, PJ Hall (Dorman), Hakim Hart (Roman Catholic), Dillon Jones (Keenan), Tray Jackson (Sunrise Christian), Dardan Kapiti (Rock School), Carl Lewis (Hillcrest Prep), Oscar Lopez (Hillcrest Prep), Seth Lundy (Roman Catholic), Addison Patterson (Bella Vista), Daniel Ramsey (Norcross), Grant Sherfield (Sunrise Christian), Matt Smith (Independence), Kyle Sturdivant (Norcross), Myles Tate (Dorman), Dalen Terry (Hillcrest Prep), Jordan Turner (Sunrise Christian), Kyree Walker (Hillcrest Prep), CJ Wilcher (St. Benedict), James Wiseman (Memphis East)
