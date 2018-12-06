Wednesday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

Girls basketball
Westwood 47, Airport 23
W: Malayziah Ethredge 13, Leveretter 9, Drake 8, Frederick 7, McCant 4, Scott 4, Marshall 1, Wade 1. A: Corbitt 5, Henning 5, Candelario 4, Jamison 3, Jackson 2, Stevens 2, Ziegler 2
Dutch Fork 35, South Aiken 31
DF: Robertson 2, Butler 2, Jackson 4 Brennan 5, Williams 2, Barnwell 7, Christyonna Jackson 13. SA: Yang 4, Aysha Scott 10, Kotak 9, Thomas 3, Blockey 5
Keenan 66, AC Flora 47
K: D. Burke 8, B. Woods 5, Ashari Lewis 14, T. Davis 5, Milaysia Fulwiley 26, C. Jones 6, Jahmia Walker 2. ACF: D. Williams 12, L. Quattlebaum 10, K. Glover 2, M. Brooks-Sumpter 13, F. Adeojo 2, C. Sessions 6, M.Eargle 2
McCormick 46, Saluda 40
S: K. Hill 9, L. Cooper 4, Tiara Daniels 20, C. Ouzts 2, A. Holland 3, T. Lott 2. M: Jordan Brown 10, T. Creswell 11, H. Wideman 7, Adams 2, Q. Wideman 3, Davis 4
Camden 46, Brookland-Cayce 28
C: Tiyana Peterson 18, J. Edwards 8, J. Lee 7, I. Wyatt 7
Boys basketball
Westwood 73, Airport 51
W: Russell Jones Jr. 22, Ta’Jay Dunlap 16, Farmer 8, McDaniels 6, Warmack 6, Huff 5, Turner 4, Green 3, Lewis 2. A: Jalen Canada 13, Howell 9, Lawrence 9, Caughman 8, Ra. Allen 5, Stone 3, Beckham 2, Re. Allen 2
Heathwood Hall 50, Camden Military 39
HH: Isaiah Caldwell 15, Cam Carraway 17, Maurice Bell 11, Arrington 2, Wrenn 3, Abernethy 2. CM: Trey Martin 11, Nelson 6, Kaejler 9, Green 6, Dawkins 7.
Camden 53, Brookland-Cayce 48
C: Kasean Crews 13, Dwight Coleman 11, Quattebaum 7, Pate 6, Jeffcoat 5, Goodwin 4, Johnson 4, Greene 3. BC: D’Andrik Myers 11, Aubrey Richardson 10, McCoy 9, Cole 5, Martin 5, Gardner 4, Tillman 4.
Pelion 66, Columbia 34
P: Malcolm Davis 18, Ethan Davis 12, Alston 8, Gray 6, Austin 5, Williamson 5, Lucas 4, Dwyer 3, Crawford 3, J. Davis 2. C: Q. Brown 22, Punch 6, Wright 2, Cooper 2, Ball 2
North Central 83, Lugoff-Elgin 81
LE: Austin Shilhavy 24, Ty Cobb 19, Zarrius Salmond 14, Jaylin Brunson 10
Saluda 75, McCormick 68
S: Springs 2, Hartley 9, Keenan Brooks 11, Z. Bryant 1, Whitt 2, Trey Bryant 27, Dallan Wright 17, Robinson 7
Fairfield Central 55, Rock Hill 54
FC: Sintell Quattlebaum 24, Will Barber 17, Hunter 5, Young 2, Peay 2, Edmonds 5. RH: Saiveon Williams 14, MJ Wildy 12, Luke Bracey 11, Barber 5, Brown 4, McGuint 3, Blakeway 5
Wrestling
White Knoll 51 South Aiken 24
