High School Basketball

Wednesday’s Midlands high school scoreboard

By Staff Reports

December 06, 2018 01:19 AM

Girls basketball

Westwood 47, Airport 23

W: Malayziah Ethredge 13, Leveretter 9, Drake 8, Frederick 7, McCant 4, Scott 4, Marshall 1, Wade 1. A: Corbitt 5, Henning 5, Candelario 4, Jamison 3, Jackson 2, Stevens 2, Ziegler 2

Dutch Fork 35, South Aiken 31

DF: Robertson 2, Butler 2, Jackson 4 Brennan 5, Williams 2, Barnwell 7, Christyonna Jackson 13. SA: Yang 4, Aysha Scott 10, Kotak 9, Thomas 3, Blockey 5

Keenan 66, AC Flora 47

K: D. Burke 8, B. Woods 5, Ashari Lewis 14, T. Davis 5, Milaysia Fulwiley 26, C. Jones 6, Jahmia Walker 2. ACF: D. Williams 12, L. Quattlebaum 10, K. Glover 2, M. Brooks-Sumpter 13, F. Adeojo 2, C. Sessions 6, M.Eargle 2

McCormick 46, Saluda 40

S: K. Hill 9, L. Cooper 4, Tiara Daniels 20, C. Ouzts 2, A. Holland 3, T. Lott 2. M: Jordan Brown 10, T. Creswell 11, H. Wideman 7, Adams 2, Q. Wideman 3, Davis 4

Camden 46, Brookland-Cayce 28

C: Tiyana Peterson 18, J. Edwards 8, J. Lee 7, I. Wyatt 7

Boys basketball

Westwood 73, Airport 51

W: Russell Jones Jr. 22, Ta’Jay Dunlap 16, Farmer 8, McDaniels 6, Warmack 6, Huff 5, Turner 4, Green 3, Lewis 2. A: Jalen Canada 13, Howell 9, Lawrence 9, Caughman 8, Ra. Allen 5, Stone 3, Beckham 2, Re. Allen 2

Heathwood Hall 50, Camden Military 39

HH: Isaiah Caldwell 15, Cam Carraway 17, Maurice Bell 11, Arrington 2, Wrenn 3, Abernethy 2. CM: Trey Martin 11, Nelson 6, Kaejler 9, Green 6, Dawkins 7.

Camden 53, Brookland-Cayce 48

C: Kasean Crews 13, Dwight Coleman 11, Quattebaum 7, Pate 6, Jeffcoat 5, Goodwin 4, Johnson 4, Greene 3. BC: D’Andrik Myers 11, Aubrey Richardson 10, McCoy 9, Cole 5, Martin 5, Gardner 4, Tillman 4.

Pelion 66, Columbia 34

P: Malcolm Davis 18, Ethan Davis 12, Alston 8, Gray 6, Austin 5, Williamson 5, Lucas 4, Dwyer 3, Crawford 3, J. Davis 2. C: Q. Brown 22, Punch 6, Wright 2, Cooper 2, Ball 2

North Central 83, Lugoff-Elgin 81

LE: Austin Shilhavy 24, Ty Cobb 19, Zarrius Salmond 14, Jaylin Brunson 10

Saluda 75, McCormick 68

S: Springs 2, Hartley 9, Keenan Brooks 11, Z. Bryant 1, Whitt 2, Trey Bryant 27, Dallan Wright 17, Robinson 7

Fairfield Central 55, Rock Hill 54

FC: Sintell Quattlebaum 24, Will Barber 17, Hunter 5, Young 2, Peay 2, Edmonds 5. RH: Saiveon Williams 14, MJ Wildy 12, Luke Bracey 11, Barber 5, Brown 4, McGuint 3, Blakeway 5

Wrestling

White Knoll 51 South Aiken 24

182: Matthews (SA) dec Simon (WK); 195: Caulder (WK) pinned Garverick (SA)l 220: Shealy (WK) dec Horn (SA); 285: New (SA) pinned Backus (WK); 106: Rice (WK) pinned Faulkner (SA); 113: Shannon (WK) pinned Singer (SA); 120: Taylor (SA) dec Lopez (WK); 126: Kirk (WK) pinned Roberts (SA); 132: Rice (WK) pinned Roberts (SA); 138: Hudson (WK) pinned Shabdue (SA); 145: Story (SA) inj def Scott (WK); 152: Banks (WK) pinned Brunn (SA); 160: Ryans (SA) pinned Caldwell (WK); 170: Drake (WK) pinned Goodwin (SA)


White Knoll 66 Spring Valley 12
195: Caulder (WK) pinned Merriweather (SV); 220: Ty Shealy (WK) pinned Navarrete (SV); 285: Backus (WK) pinned Terrell (SV); 106: Rice (WK) pinned Morant (SV); 113: Wise (SV) dec Knotts (WK); 120: Shannon (WK) wbf; 126: Kirk (WK) pinned Hinkle (SV); 132: Goodman (SV) dec Dodd (WK) OT 2-1; 138: Hudson (WK) pinned Martin (SV); 145: Scott (WK) wbf; 152: Banks (WK) pinned Sewell (SV); 160: Caldwell (WK) pinned Irizarry (SV); 170: Nusbaum (WK) pinned Covington (SV); 182: Rolands (SV) pinned O’Conner (WK)


White Knoll 43 Gilbert 27
220: Shealy (WK) pinned Williams (G); 285: Backus (WK) pinned Harmon (G); 106: Rice (WK) pinned Crout (G); 113: Crout (G) pinned Shannon (WK); 120: Crout (G) pinned Lopez (WK); 126: Baker (G) pinned Kirk (WK); 132: Dodd (WK) dec Oswald (G) 3-0; 138: Heydenreich (G) pinned Hudson (WK); 145: Scott (WK) maj dec Price (G) 13-2; 152: Garay (WK) pinned Dillon (G); 160: Price (G) dec Banks (WK) 9-7; 170: Drake (WK) pinned Price (G); 182: Simon (WK) dec Coleman (G) 4-2; 195: Caulder (WK) dec Decker (G) 4-1

