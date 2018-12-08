Friday’s Midlands high school basketball scoreboard

Girls basketball
Lower Richland 64, Richland Northeast 18
LR: Jordan Canty 19, Ireona Brooks 13, Adams 9, Jones 9, Nelson 5, Brown 4, Floyd 2, Tillman 2, Jackson 1. RN: Mawn 8, Eaddy 4, Brown 2, Jones 2, Robinson 1, Wiggins 1
AC Flora 66, Blythewood 31
ACF: D. Williams 15, L. Quattlebaum 19, M. Brooks-Sumpter 13, Richmond 1, Sessions 6, Bookman 2, Eargle 4. B: Pinkney 2, Jones 2, Mims 5, Weeks 12, Emetu 4, Gallman 4
Spring Valley 79, Westwood 73 (OT)
W: Unique Drake 27, Maliyah Lockett 16, Essence Marshall 11, Frederick 6, Leveretter 5, Wade 5, Etheredge 3. SV: Taylor Britt 25, Taylor Lewis 24, Ashley Williamson 18, Coleman 6, Wiley 4, Taylor 2
Cardinal Newman 57, John Paul II 24
CN: Ashlyn Watkins 23, Audrey Meyers 14, Kennedy 5, Holbrook 5, Boyer 5, Bliek 3, Laubacker 2. JPII: T. Devore 12, Michael 5, Gaillard 4, Floyd 2, Sanchez 1
Swansea 48, White Knoll 40
S: Danae McNeal 18, Lauryn Robinson 13, Lowman 3, Gillings 6, Hampton 4, Fields 2, Edmond 2.
Mid-Carolina 53, Chapin 45
M-C: Huffstetler 2, Williams 4, Ballentine 2, Tobe 7, Cary 6, Shealy 2, White 8, Nia Hall 20, Mathis 2. C: Mackenzie Lott 10, Robinson 3, Emma Fabry 18, Tamia Rutherford 11, Morgan 3
Gilbert 52, River Bluff 46
G: Chasity Dent 20, Paris Gartmon 12, Hendrix 8, Pride 7, Smith 3, Leaphart 2. RB: Dori Heldreth 16, Perry 9, Marren 6, Smith 7, Fallen 4, Bernolt 4
Batesburg-Leesville 41, Ridge Spring-Monetta 24
BL: Jayla Barr 12, Keyanna Morris 10, Tolen 2, Gilliam 5, Burton 3, Dennis 6, Anderson 3
Florence Christian 64, Ben Lippen 19
BL: Beyer 6, Rew 2, Jones 9, Miller 2. FC: Feagin 9, Zoe Cauthen 10, Brittany Williams 15, Corley Keefe 13, Morgan Warner 10, Stewart 5, Dersch 2
First Baptist 59, Hammond 28
H: Lauren Scott 14, Tyra Myers 9, Eme McQueen 4, L. Tompkins 1. FB: D. Cooper 2, M. Grant 11, M. Bryan 5, T. Spann 10, M. Arigo 2, S. Sexton 13, A. Middleton 14, R. Hagen 2
Boys basketball
River Bluff 98, Gilbert 64
RB: Windom 8, Tyson Trottier 10, Spencer 4, Stills 3, Booker Cusaac 11, Gary 5, Green 2, JT Reeves 18, Jenkins 6, Andrew Robinson 11, Josh Cranshaw 12, Reeves 6, DaSilva 2. G: Walker 12, Floyd 2, Tolen 6, Harris 3, Cook 14, Kirkland 1, Boyce 4, Rye 17, Smith 5
Lower Richland 52, Richland Northeast 43
RN: Durand 6, C. Hall 12, Montgomery 5, Nowell 7, Jeffery 5, Grayson 4, Pratt 2, Stinson 2. LR: Richardson 1, A. Huff 12, Q. Flood 18, Archie 4, A. Smith 13, Hines 4
White Knoll 81, Swansea 34
WK: J. Jennings 21, T. Watson 20, E. Williams 12, Culbreth 8, Ray 6, Stone 5, Runth 4, Rauago 3, Williams 2. S: Crum 7, Coats 6, Reed 4, Lowman 4, Jackson 4, Macon 4, Rodriguez 2, Savage 2, McClinton 1
Ben Lippen 56, Florence Christian 44
BL: Cagle 2, Owens 5, Wegren 4, Gebhard 4, Reasons 2, Dorsey 8, Emmanuel Hughes 10, Reed-Simmons 5, Werner 6, Gibbs 6, Randolph 4. FC: Jordan 2, Jamal McDuffie 12, Keefe 3, Gray 7, Clayton Bochette 12, Miles 2, Rishmaiul 4, Shelley 2
First Baptist 80, Hammond 79
H: Wilson 8, Canty 8, Tucker Toman 12, Jordan Burch 14, Trent Green 26, Josh Lipsitz 11. FB: Kelley 2, Powell 8, Weekly 10, McNeil 3, Frost 4, Itabbell 5, Dean 35, Major 8, Brown 5
Camden 55, Lugoff-Elgin 40
LE: Austin Shilhavy 18, Ty Cobb 12. C: Trajon Pate 11, Nyciere Green 10, Dubose 7
