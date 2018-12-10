Four state champions to be featured on WACH Fox high school basketball broadcast schedule

Four state champions from last season highlight WACH Fox’s Rush’s high school hoops broadcast schedule that begins next month.
The schedule starts with Class 2A defending state champion Gray Collegiate boys facing Columbia on Jan. 4. Both the boys and girls games will be televised on WACH Fox 57.2 and streamed online.
The other state champions featured in the broadcasts are Ridge View boys, Hammond and Keenan girls.
The rest of the matchups are Irmo at Blythewood (Jan. 11), Westwood at Ridge View (Jan. 18), Hammond at Heathwood Hall (Jan. 25), Lakewood at Lower Richland (Feb. 1) and Camden at Keenan (Feb. 8).
The Irmo and Blythewood boys’ matchup is a rematch of last year’s Class 5A Lower State championship game. The Ridge View-Westwood boys’ game features two teams ranked in top three of SC Basketball Coaches Polls.
WACH Fox anchor Corey Miller and former South Carolina basketball player Carey Rich will handle the broadcast duties.
