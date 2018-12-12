Five Midlands teams occupy top spots in latest SC Basketball Coaches rankings

SC Basketball Coaches Polls
Boys
Class 5A
1. Dorman; 2. Nation Ford; 3. Blythewood; 4. Berkeleyl 5. Sumter; 6. Lexington; 7. River Bluff; 8. Northwestern; 9. Spartanburg; 10. (tie) Fort Mill Conway
Class 4A
1. Ridge View; 2. Westwood; 3. Lakewood; 4. Wilson; 5. Greenville; 6. Wren; 7. Hartsville; 8. Darlington; 9. Myrtle Beach; 10. Orangeburg Wilkinson
Class 3A
1. Keenan; 2. Ridgeland-Hardeeville; 3. Georgetown; 4. Manning; 5. Edisto; 6. Union County; 7. Bishop England; 8. Southside; 9. Strom Thurmond ; 10. Pelion
Class 2A
1. Gray Collegiate; 2. North Charleston; 3. Lee Central; 4. Oceanside Collegiate; 5. Greenville Tech; 6. Carvers Bay; 7. Silver Bluff; 8. Burke; 9. Southside Christian; 10. Calhoun County
Class A
1. Great Falls; 2. Hunter Kinard Tyler; 3. High Point Academy; 4. Ridge Spring Monetta; 5. Hemingway; 6. Williston Elko; 7. Timmonsville; 8. North; 9. Creek Bridge; 10. Bethune Bowman
Girls
Class 5A
1. Spring Valley; 2. Goose Creek; 3. Dorman; 4. Fort Dorchester; 5. TL Hanna; 6. Sumter; 7. Woodmont; 8. Nation Ford; 9. Clover; 10. Lexington
Class 4A
1. North Augusta; 2. Westwood; 3. South Pointe; 4. Wilson ; 5. Greenville ; 6. Lower Richland ; 7. Darlington; 8. Ridge View; 9. Orangeburg Wilkinson ; 10. Myrtle Beach
Class 3A
1. Bishop England; 2. Clinton; 3. Marion; 4. Manning; 5. Camden; 6. Woodruff; 7. Emerald; 8. Lake City
9. Union County; 10. Newberry
Class 2A
1. Gray Collegiate; 2. Phillip Simmons ; 3. Christ Church; 4. Lee Central; 5. Andrew Jackson; 6. Brashier Middle College; 7. Chesterfield; 8. Landrum; 9. Saluda; 10. Buford
Class A
1. Scott’s Branch; 2. High Point Academy; 3. McCormick; 4. Timmonsville; 5. Green Sea Floyds; 6. Lake View; 7. Blackville-Hilda; 8. Estill; 9. Ridge Spring Monetta; 10. Military Magnet
