Friday’s Midlands high school basketball scoreboard

Girls basketball
Irmo 67, Chapin 30
I: Wagstaff 9, Lovett 9, Taylor 7, Maliyiah Mason 13, Suber 4, Madison Dopico 15, Thomas 4, Tucker 6. C: Lott 5, Robinson 9, Fabry 9, Rutherford 5, Mayers 2
Strom Thurmond 43, Saluda 23
S: Carroll 4, Coates 3, Hill 6, Daniels 5, Lott 7. ST: Miles 9, Easler 2, Williams 3, Jonelle Brown 19, Stone 6, Hamilton 4
Mid-Carolina 56, Fox Creek 31
MC: Ballentine 8, Tobe 8, A.C. Cary 10, Shealy 2, White 3, Nia Hall 19, Goode 4, Mathis 2. FC: Bullard 5, Jackson 4, Rose Childers 14, McCann 4, Mcadoo 2
Blythewood 50, Ridge View 49
B: Pickney 5, Wooten 2, A. Mims 26, Weeks 2, Emety 4, Swainer 5, Gallman 5. RV: Middleton 6, Keller 4, Kelley 4, Standifer 9, Murphy 7, Mitchem 8 Acox 6, Goodwin 2, Davis 3
Florence Christian 49, Heathwood Hall 23
HH: Goodwin 9, Moore 7, Tuller 5, Gonzalez-Varela 2. FC: Kylie Stewart 16, Cauthen 8, Feagin 6, Stewart 5, Williams 5, Warner 5, Berry 2, Dersch 2
Lower Richland 47, Keenan 41
LR: S. Tillman 2, T. Brooks 10, Z. Adams 3, A. Nelson 7, T. Jones 10, J. Brown 8, T. Floyd, L. Smith 2. K: Dyani Burke 21, B. Woods 6, Johnson 2, Milaysia Fulwiley 10
Spring Valley 54, Richland Northeast 15
RN: D Robinson 2, T Thompson 5, D Eaddy 4, T Wiggins 4. SV: T Lewis 6, D Coleman 12, D Bailey 2, K Taylor 2, L Taylor 17, A Williamson 10, T Britt 5
Airport 44, Swansea 33
A: Amerah Henning 12, Candelario 9, Jamison 9, Corbitt 7, Jackson 4, Ziegler 3. S: Lauryn Robinson 13, Zharia Gillings 12, McNeal 6, Hampton 2
Camden 46, Lugoff-Elgin 18
C: Tiyana Peterson 16, Imani Wyatt 13, Joyce Edwards 13
A.C. Flora 45, Nation Ford 35
ACF: McKinley Brooks-Sumpter 18, Debrielle Williams 16, Sessions 4, Bookman 3, Richmond 2, Quattlebaum 2. NF: A. Lindsay 12, Jordan 8, Moulds 4, Greene 3, Ruffalo 3, A. Ruffalo 3
Boys basketball
Irmo 68, Chapin 21
I: CJ Washington 15, Trevez Caldwell 12, Khari Felder 11, Williams 8, Bing 7, Rivers 6, Forrest 4, Readus 3, Avery 2. C: Harrell 4 McNeal 5 Jarod Kelly 10 Owings 2
Spring Valley 57, Richland Northast 48
RN: D Brown 13, C Hall 4, N Nowell 10, J Jeffery 2, A Cherry 6, T Grayson 9, J Pratt 2, K Stinson 2. SV: J Roberson 8, J Felder 15, N Doctor 13, A Moore 4, B Tolbert 4, J Whitfield 3, M Neal 4, C Grady 2, E Porter 4
Airport 74, Swansea 42
A: RJ Howell 21, Jalen Canada 16, Lawrence 9, Rae. Allen 8, Re. Allen 6, Stone 6, Kennerly 4, Caughman 2, Robinson 2. S: Coats 17, Rodriguez 5, Brunson 4, Lowman 4, Mills 4, Crum 3, Savage 3, Reed 2
Keenan 61, Lower Richland 49
K: Asanti Price 23, Latrell Taylor 13, Jones 8, Horton 6. LR: Korey Richardson 19, Dajon Townsend 12, Hicks 6, Archie 6
Heathwood Hall 54, Florence Christian 36
HH: Cam Carraway 21, Isaiah Caldwell 15, Bell 3, Dawkins 6,Hall 3, Wrenn 6. FC: Robbie Jordan 14, McDuffie 6, Gray 2, Bochette 4, Rishmawi 2, Gibbs 2, Aikens 4, Shelley 2.
Fox Creek 73, Mid-Carolina 51
FC: Myles Hammond 22, Jalen Jennings 17, Jalen Freeman 14, Gorman 9, Scales 7, Ju. Freeman 4 MC: Bookman 13, Chaplin 8, Boyd 7, Dewalt 6, Bowers 6, Brooks 4, Edwards 3, Schumpert 2, Boland 2
Ridge View 60, Blythewood 58
RV: Crosby Harris-James 16, Walyn Napper 26, Anderson 3, Benson 3, Wilson 2, McKie 6, Scott 2, McKenny 2. B: Tre Jackson 24, Travis Thompson 13, Manuel 8, Phillips 6, M. Williams 4, Range 2, Samuel 1.
Nation Ford 79, AC Flora 75 (3 OT)
ACF: DJ Sinkler 28, Robert McCray 12, Matt Jamison 10, Pat Iriel 10, J. Moore 6, T. Butler 6, R. Mobley 3. NF: McCabe 6, Lucas Heckaman 2, Zeb Graham 30, Alston 2, Malik Bryant 29, Smith 3, Burnham 4.
Camden 60, Lugoff-Elgin 55
C: Kasean Crews 18, Trajon Pate 15, Nyciere Green 12. LE: Ty Cobb 10, Salmond 9, Shilhavy 8, Gadson 8, Gary 8.
