Long-range buckets lift Lexington boys past Irmo

Lexington probably knew things were going to trend it way Tuesday against Irmo when the Wildcats connected on nine 3-pointers in the first half while building a 17-point lead.
If there was any question about it, the final two 3-pointers of the night, the 11th and 12th of the game, certainly sealed it – Bradley Foulks banked in a deep one from the top of the key and Mason Carver hit one from the wing while getting fouled for a 4-point play.
The result was a 66-53 Wildcats victory to run their record to 11-0, the best start since opening the 2005 season with a 12-0 record.
“We usually get more in the paint, but they took that away, so we took what they gave us,” Lexington coach Bailey Harris said. “They were giving us the perimeter 3’s and our guys did a great job of finding each other. It was just good high IQ basketball, but knocking down shots never hurt anything.”
Lexington, ranked No. 6 in the latest SCBCA poll, finished 12-of-21 from beyond the arc against the Yellow Jackets. Carver and Jonathan Corley each connected on four to lead the way. All of the damage came through the first three quarters as the Wildcats didn’t make a field goal in the final quarter but connected on 16-of-25 free throws to keep a comfortable margin.
Carver finished with 30 points, one off his career-high.
“Irmo likes to put pressure on the ball so when you knock down those shots, they have to come out to the perimeter to guard you and that sort of opens up the whole floor and gets things going,” the senior guard said.
The first half was a shooting clinic by Lexington. They went nine-of-16 on 3’s in the opening half and were 12-of-21 from the field with only three turnovers in building a 34-17 lead. They finished with eight turnovers.
Corley scored all 13 of his points in the first half. Carver also had 13 points at the break and did the bulk of his damage from the free throw line in the second half.
The Yellow Jackets had a mini 8-0 run in the third quarter to get within 13 points but never got closer the rest of the way. One of the downfalls for Irmo (6-4) was the inability to score inside. They dominated on the glass but couldn’t turn those into points. The Yellow Jackets finished 5-of-20 on shots in the paint.
In the girls contest, Olivia Thompson, who will play at South Carolina next season, scored 28 points – 14 in each half – in leading No. 10 Lexington to a 48-39 victory over Irmo.
The Wildcats led 26-10 at the half only to see the Yellow Jackets get it within six late in the fourth quarter. But Lexington (9-1) made enough free throws down the stretch to earn its second win over Irmo (5-4) this season.
Girls
Lexington 48, Irmo 39
L – Olivia Thompson 28, Tarlton 7, Kumiyama 6, Sexton 3, Monroe 2, Foulks 2. I – Madison Dopico 10, Taylor 9, Mason 7, Wagstaff 7, Lovett 6.
Boys
Lexington 66, Irmo 53
L – Mason Carver 30, Jonathan Corely 13, Bradley Foulks 10, Green 8, Edwards 3, Long 2. I – CJ Washington 16, Trevez Caldwell 13, Williams 6, Bing 6, Rivers 5, Felder 3, Forest 2, Avery 2.
