Tuesday’s Midlands high school basketball scoreboard

Girls basketball
Blythewood 57, AC Flora 46
B: Wooten 1, Jones 3, Alexis Mims 17, Weeks 8, Kalei Swanier 16, Emiya Gallman 12. ACF: Williams 4, L. Quattlebaum 10, M. Brooks-Sumpter 15, Adeojo 1, Richmond 2, C. Sessions 11, Eargle 2
Saluda 44, Chapin 39
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
S: Carroll 4, Coates 3, Kalisha Hill 20, Daniels 6, Ouzts 8, Holland 2, Lott 1. C: Lott 4, Robinson 7, Emma Fabry 18, Lawton 3, Rutherford 7
Miami Senior (Fla.) 73, Westwood 68 (OT)
MS: Rachel 8, Jeanine Scott 11, Whitley 9, Colleen Buckner 19, Kiara Cruz 13, Daniels 9, Colon 4. W: Maarshall 7, Unique Drake 18, Maliyah Lockett 23, Nyah Leveretter 14, Etheredge 4, Frederick 2.
Eau Claire 47, Lamar 43
EC: Ore 16, Stankes 12, Soloman 5, Ellison 1, Adams 6, Bayber 7. L: Nari Coe 30, Anderson 4, Brown 3, Gates 2, Ham 2, Green 2.
Airport 48, River Bluff 21
A: Jayla Jamison 13, India Candelario 11, Henning 9, Corbitt 6, Cullum 4, Jackson 2, Ziegler 2, Thompson 1. RB: Smith 8, Marren 6, Heldreth 5, Coats 2
Swansea 62, Brookland-Cayce 31
S: Danae McNeal 31, Lauryn Robinson 17, Gillings 6, Edmond 5, Hampton 3. BC: Rister 5, A. Keitt 16, Barkes 8, Pringle 2
Lugoff-Elgin 24, Richland Northeast 23
RN: D Robinson 2, T Thompson 4, R Macon 11, D Eaddy 3, T Wiggins 3. LE: B Grant 11, T Tucker 2, R Larson 4, J Foster 1, G Powers 6
Boys basketball
IMG Academy (Fla.) 82, Gray Collegiate 68
IMG: Josh Green 22, Noah Farrakhan 10, Huntley 2, Armando Bacot 17, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 16, Springer 6, Brown-Jones 2, Palinkas 2, Walker 5. GC: Tommy Bruner 17, Khalil Robinson 15, J. Robinson 7, Deloach 9, Corbitt 5, Gortman 2, Chase McDuffie 13
River Bluff 78, Airport 49
RB: Terrill Windam 21, Booker Cusaac 10, Jeremiah Reeves 10, Robinson 8, Stills 8, Spencer 7, Reeves 5, Cranshaw 4, Dasilva 4, Trottier 1. A: Nanders Lawrence 14, Jalen Canada 11, Re. Allen 8, Robinson 7, Howell 6, Beckham 2, Rae. Allen 1
Dutch Fork 57, North Augusta 50
DF: Brown 2, Chase Raymond 12, Knight 6, Jarvis McClurkin 12, Tyrik McDaniel 15, Johnson 4, Danley 6. NA: C. Wilder 13, Wilburn 2, Byrd 6, R. Felton 15, Cooper 4, Steelman 8, Lee 2
Richland Northeast 56, Lugoff-Elgin 52
RN: D Brown 10, C Hall 4, N Nowell 19, A Cherry 13, M Anderson 2, T Grayson 8. LE: D Pagan 2, J Gary 6, A Shilhavy 8, J Williams 3, K Gadsden 6, J Miller 2, A Hinton 7, Z Salmond 14, T Cobb 4
Blythewood 78, AC Flora 69
B: Tre Jackson 31, Travis Thompson 19, Julian Phillips 12, Mike Williams 10, Range 4, Israel 2. ACF: DJ Sinkler 34, Robert McCray 15, M. Jamison 5, P. Iriel 4, T. Butler 4, D. Finney 2, C. Gibson 1
Brookland-Cayce 55, Swansea 35
BC: Shelby 9, Cole 9, Tillman 8, Gardner 7, Martin 7, Richardson 7, McCoy 5, Myers 3. S: Lowman 9, Mills 7, Crum 6, Jackson 4, Reed 3, Brunson 3, Scipio 3
Eau Claire 46, Lamar 42
EC: Anderson 4, Howell 9, Robert Johnson 11, Jaden Peoples 11, Kijah Robinson 11. L: Anderson 13, Higgins 2, Dolford 2, R. Johnson 4, DJ Green 10, M Johnson 6, Miller 4 , Depugh 2
Comments