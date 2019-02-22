Gray Collegiate survives wild finish against Oceanside in advancing to 2A championship

A year ago, Khalil Robinson had to sit on the sidelines with an injured wrist as Gray Collegiate won the Class 2A boys basketball state championship.
He’s a big reason the War Eagles are going back to defend that title. Robinson scored 17 points as Gray Collegiate defeated Oceanside Collegiate 50-47 in the 2A Lower State Championship on Friday evening at the Florence Center.
“It means a lot for me to get back here with my brothers and get to another championship,” Robinson said. “You can’t beat that. It’s a memory of a lifetime.”
Gray coach Dion Bethea is happy to have his starting point guard back on the floor with a chance to win consecutive championships.
“It’s great to have him back,” he said. “We’ve talked before and when you lose two pieces, huge pieces, you have to have somebody step in and fill them. He’s been the glue guy for us all year. He’s rebounded, defended and made big plays for us and he did that tonight.”
Gray Collegiate (20-10) will play Andrew Jackson, a 66-47 winner over Silver Bluff in the Upper State title game, next Saturday, March 2 at noon at Colonial Life Arena.
The War Eagles were facing a familiar foe in Oceanside (23-5), but this one was much different than the first meeting. Gray jumped on top early and cruised to a 75-56 victory back in mid-December.
This one came with a few tense moments late. Oceanside pulled within 47-45 with 2:10 remaining before the War Eagles were able to hold on despite connecting on only 3-of-8 free throws in the final 1:54.
Ty Rivers made one free throw to push the lead to 48-45 with 1:54 left.
Jalil Robinson then made two huge defensive plays to keep it that way. First, he drew a charge call with 1:30 left. Gray missed a field goal on the other end but Jalil Robinson blocked a layup with 26 seconds left and was fouled when he got the loose ball.
He made both free throws for a 50-45 lead. Shane McCravy, who led Oceanside with 16 points, scored with 11 seconds remaining to again make it a one possession game.
Gray had a chance to salt it way but missed three free throws to give Oceanside a final chance. Gray had fouls to give before the bonus and wanted to use them, but was whistled for an intentional foul with 1.5 remaining.
Crowley missed both attempts and the Landsharks never got a good shot off to try and tie.
“I always think we can improve but I think the guys came out with a purpose,” Bethea said. “They wanted to win this game and advance and we did that. It all goes back to the work they put in at the gym during the week.”
Gray jumped out to an early 15-5 lead. The Landsharks shot themselves back into it behind Crowley and McCravy. Crowley hit three of Oceanside’s five first half 3-pointers and scored 11 first half points to pull the Landsharks within 30-24 at the half. Oceanside briefly held the lead before the War Eagles scored the final seven points of the period for a six-point cushion. Gray never trailed in the second half.
Jalil Robinson added 10 points for Gray. Dallaz Corbitt chipped in with nine points.
GC – Khalil Robinson 17, Jalil Robinson 10, Corbitt 9, Deloach 5, Jenkins 4, Bruner 3, Rivers 2. OC – Shane McCravy 16, Sam Crowley 13, Baxley 9, Archie 4, Williams 3, Moultrie 2
