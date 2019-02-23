Keenan girls roll into Class 3A title game with rout of Emerald

After a slow start the Keenan girls’ basketball team has taken its game to another level.
The Raiders continued their dominant play Saturday with a 75-48 victory over Emerald in the Class 3A Upper State championship game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Keenan advances to the state championship game against Bishop England on March 2 at Colonial Life Arena. The Raiders are 1-1 against the Bishops in championship games, losing the most recent one in 2016.
Keenan is going for its second straight championship after winning the 2A title last season. The Raiders moved up to Class 3A this season and were 4-7 on Dec. 22 after playing a tough nonregion schedule that included two-time defending Class 4A champion North Augusta.
Since then, Keenan has rattled off 15 straight victories, all but one coming by more than 10 points.
“That is always what we do. We set a tough schedule at the beginning of the year. That is why our record is not as impressive at the beginning of the year,” Keenan coach Reggie McLain said. “But it always pays off at the end.”
Eighth grader Milaysia Fulwiley looked every bit of the Division I prospect, scoring 19 of her 30 points in the first half.
Fulwiley, who was brought up for the playoffs last season, has asserted herself as the Raiders’ top scoring choice. She came into the game averaging 18.4 points, 5.7 steals and 5.2 assists.
“She is our facilitator, she helps us score and plays great defense,” McLain said of Fulwiley said. “We can’t believe she is an eighth grader with that kind of basketball IQ and the plays she makes.
Junior Dyani Burke, who transferred from Eau Claire, added 22 points and hit five 3-pointers in the game.
Keenan dominated from start to finish. The Raiders scored the first 14 points of the game and led 47-7 at halftime.
Like it has most of the year, Keenan’s defense sent the tone and got Emerald off-balance in the first half. The Raiders held Emerald all-state performer Quadijah Moore without a point in the first half and held her to 12 points.
Lauren Livingston led Emerald with 17.
“We shot the ball well, got some turnovers and played the way we want to play,” McLain said. “Once we got that lead, we pretty much sat back and did what we’ve been doing all year.”
K: Dyani Burke 22, Milaysia Fulwiley 30, Woods 6, Lewis 7, Davis 2, Wilson 2, V. Jones 2, C. Jones 5. E: Watson 4, Lauren Livingston 17, Goodman 1, Hankinson 7, Goode 7, Quadijah Moore 12.
