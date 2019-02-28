SC high school basketball championships: Matchups, players to watch and story lines

All games at Colonial Life Arena:
Class 5A Boys
Dorman (27-4) vs. Berkeley (26-1)
When: Friday, 8:30 p.m.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The State
#ReadLocal
Game notes: Dorman is trying to become first team since Gaffney to win three straight titles in state’s biggest classification. Berkeley is making its first championship appearance. Dorman guard Myles Tate scored 20 points in last year’s championship game against Irmo. Berkeley’s lone loss this season came against SCISA 3A champion Cardinal Newman, 73-65, on Jan. 5. Berkley’s Ishan White is averaging 16 points and 10.5 rebounds a game.
Class 5A Girls
Spring Valley (26-3) vs. Goose Creek (22-1)
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Game notes: Spring Valley is going for its seventh state title overall and sixth since 2009. It’s the fourth time the two teams have played each other in a state title game. Spring Valley won in 2011 and 2016, while Goose Creek won in 2010. Spring Valley has four players averaging double figures: Taylor Lewis (16.3), Ashley Williamson (14.7), Destiny Coleman (11.6) and Lauryn Taylor (10.5).
Class 4A Boys
Ridge View (24-7) vs. Wilson (17-8)
When: Saturday, 7 p.m.
Game notes: It’s a rematch of last year’s championship game won by Ridge View, 74-70. Ridge View center and Georgetown signee Malcolm Wilson has 21 rebounds and 20 blocks combined in the Blazers’ last two playoff games. Three Ridge View players are averaging double figures: Crosby Harris-James (14.3), Walyn Napper (13.9) and Cincere Scott (10.3). Wilson’s Allen Williamson is averaging 26 points a game in his last two playoff games.
Class 4A Girls
North Augusta (25-2) vs. South Pointe (26-3)
When: Saturday, 5:30 p.m.
Game notes: North Augusta is going for its third straight championship, while South Pointe is in its first title game. South Pointe would set a school record for wins with a victory Saturday. Both teams are allowing less than 40 points a game with NA giving up 36.3 per game and South Pointe 38.0. SP’s Scarlett Gilmore is averaging 11.9 points per game and is the school’s first player to go score more than 1,000 points in her career.
Class 3A Boys
Keenan (29-1) vs. Ridgeland-Hardeeville (26-3)
When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
Game notes: Keenan is going for its eighth state title in school history and sixth under coach Zach Norris, who is 5-3 in championship games with the Raiders, Newberry and Williston-Elko. Keenan’s Asanti Price has hit at least one 3-pointer in every game but one this season. Ridgeland-Hardeeville guard and Co-3A Player of Year Rashamel Butler had his two-game suspension rescinded to one this week and can play in the title game after missing last week’s game against Manning. Nygel Boozer, who played at Airport High School last year, is a starting guard for Ridgeland-Hardeeville.
Class 3A Girls
Keenan (19-7) vs. Bishop England (27-1)
When: Saturday, 2 p.m.
Game notes: It’s the third meeting in the title game between the two schools. Keenan won in 2013 and Bishop England in 2016. Keenan is going for its second straight title and fourth in school history. Bishop England is making its seventh title appearance in last eight years and has won four titles in that span. Keenan eighth-grader Milaysia Fulwiley is averaging 29.5 points a game over the Raiders’ last two playoff games.
Class 2A Boys
Gray Collegiate (19-10) vs. Andrew Jackson (17-4)
When: Saturday, noon
Game notes: Gray Collegiate is going after a second straight title. Andrew Jackson is making its first title game appearance since winning it all in 1980. Gray Collegiate has three players averaging double figures in scoring: Tommy Bruner (16.2), Khalil Robinson (13.3) and Jalil Robinson (11.1). Bruner is averaging 25 points in GCA’s last four playoff games but was held to season-low 3 points in last week’s Lower State championship game.
Class 2A Girls
Mullins (18-7) vs. Christ Church (25-4)
When: Saturday, 10:30 a.m.
Game notes: Mullins is making its third straight championship appearance and going for a second title in three years. Christ Church is in its fourth title game in last five seasons, winning back-to-back Class A titles in 2015-16. Mullins is averaging 15.4 steals per game. Freshman McCall King leads Christ Church in scoring at 19 points a game.
Class A Boys
Hemingway (17-9) vs. High Point Academy (22-6)
When: Friday, 5 p.m.
Game notes: It’s the second meeting this season between the two teams. High Point won 71-59 on Jan. 5 at the Class A Challenge at Great Falls. Hemingway is going after its third straight title and eighth in school history. High Point is making its first title appearance in just its third year of existence. HPA is making 9.5 three-pointers a game and has hit a state-record 266 this season.
Class A Girls
Scott’s Branch (22-3) vs. High Point Academy (20-3)
When: Friday, 3:30 p.m.
Game notes: Scott’s Branch is making its fourth state title appearance but is 0-3 in its previous trips. HPA is making its first in just its third year of existence. HPA junior Taniah Wilkins is averaging 20 points a game.
Comments